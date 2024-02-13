Expanded Bulli shuttle bus a 'band aid' as hospital traffic worsens: residents

Residents say the expansion of the Bulli Hospital shuttle bus will make little difference to the dangerous traffic and lack of parking in the surrounding streets, labelling it a 'band aid solution' for a worsening problem.
Spokeswoman for the Old Bulli Hospital Community Action Group Margaret Hutchinson said residents were supportive of the urgent care centre at the hospital being reopened for seven days, as announced by Health Minister Ryan Park last week.
However, she said this also meant there was "no respite" from the congestion.
And she believed the shuttle, which the health department has expanded to allow carers and visitors to use it along with hospital staff, was unlikely to be well used.
"The extension of the Urgent Care services welcome, but it's just another example of extending services at the hospital without any solution to the parking issues," Ms Hutchinson said.
"The only people actually I see using that shuttle bus service is if possibly you're planning to visit somebody in the hospital and you know well in advance. I doubt anyone in palliative care would use it, and obviously not urgent care, and as we saw with the staff, there's just not a big uptake.
"I've actually just been out to the showground and the shuttle bus is sitting there idle today, and that's a cost to the taxpayer."
She also said having the bus pick up people throughout Bulli - which is now available under the expanded service - was unlikely to be helpful, as people came from all over the Illawarra to visit people in rehab or palliative care.
The residents' action group has been meeting with Mr Park and Planning Minister Paul Scully, as well as Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart to advocate for a solution to the growing issues around the hospital.
Their efforts ramped up when Landcom, the state-owned development company which is planning to build dozens of homes on the old Hospital site, lodged a DA for its plans late last year.
The group wants the company to section off part of the new development for parking.
Asked about plans to increase parking in the area, Mr Park last week said longer-term options are still being investigated for parking at Bulli Hospital.
"While these discussions take place, the free shuttle service is being expanded to provide an alternative to driving and parking at the hospital," he said.
Im continuing to work with Wollongong City Council to identify other local solutions to assist in creating additional parking along Hospital Road.
Ms Hutchinson said the parking and traffic issues were not just a problem for Bulli residents, but the wider community.
"I spoke to a gentleman, I actually gave him a lift up the hill, because I thought he was going to die on the road," she said.
"He said he'd waited two hours to see a doctor, and he could hardly breathe getting up to the top of hospital road to his car where he had to park.
"And an 85 year old woman was quite distressed on the street because she couldn't find a park and she'd been called to the hospital because her husband was dying.
"So it's putting a lot of stress on families who are already in a pretty stressful situation."
