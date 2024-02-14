Illawarra now has its very own bike to help seniors 'feel young again'

Elderly residents in the Illawarra who have limited mobility will be able to re-experience the thrill of cycling, after more than a year of fundraising helped a local charity to buy its own specialised bike.
Paul Taylor is the president of Cycling Without Age Illawarra and was inspired to start the local chapter after reading about its success in other towns.
He began by borrowing bikes from other regions to help older people get a taste of the activity, and has fundraising to buy a special electric trishaw for the region since 2022.
"The bike arrived about December and we've been negotiating with retirement places to get up and running," Mr Taylor said.
"We've had great donations from local residents, BlueScope and a young man named Josh raised $6000 on a hill climb."
The specialised trishaw allows a rider at the back to transport two passengers sitting in the front, and costs of about $28,000.
Warrigal has jumped at the opportunity to use the program, with staff at Wollongong's Links facility saying their residents were "kids at heart" with cycling bringing "smiles and joy to their faces."
"Just because their body is elderly doesn't mean within they feel the same way," a staff member said.
Resident Helen Armstrong has been spreading the word of the program throughout the care home.
"It took me back and made me feel young again," Ms Armstrong said.
"It's the third time I've been on it and we are lining up this time."
Robert Coleman enjoyed the time outside the rides give him.
"It's nice to be out in the fresh air and the volunteers are lovely," Mr Coleman said.
The biggest issue for the program is lack of volunteers, with Mr Taylor urging people to get involved in the "rewarding" opportunity.
"For volunteers its just as much fun as the oldies, you can sit and talk to them, and its a really great experience for everybody," Mr Taylor said.
"We've got several facilities that want to use our services but we don't have enough volunteers.
"You feel the wind in your hair and its for elderly people and anyone with mobility issues that can't take themselves for a ride."
With a bigger membership, Mr Taylor hopes to offer Cycling Without Age to a wider group, and hopes to be about to run rides at Towradgi Beach where older residents from different facilities could meet.
"They can have morning tea while we take them up and down the cycle way.
"It's just beautiful along the beach front."
Cycling Without Age Australia has 35 chapters around Australia.
