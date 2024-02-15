The Illawarra suburbs where houses have been selling the fastest

Here's some positive news for residents of one of Wollongong's northern suburbs who have been considering listing their home.
The in-demand suburb has taken out the title of the Illawarra location where houses have been selling the fastest.
Statistics provided exclusively to ACM by CoreLogic show the median days on market for houses for the 12 months to January 2024, across nearly 40 Illawarra suburbs measured.
The suburb where houses sold the quickest was Helensburgh, with an average time on market of 16 days.
Check out our interactive map to see how long houses take to sell in your suburb.
It was a case of love at first sight for the current owners of 12 Luxor Street, Woonona.
However, while they saw the property's potential, they sought to complete an extensive renovation after buying the home in 2022.
"It's a duplex site, and we could have done a duplex... But the house was so unique, it would have been a shame to remove that facade," one of the owners said.
The home is now for sale, and we take a closer look at their renovation.
It was an "emotional" day as a Balgownie property that last changed hands in the early 1970s sold under the hammer.
The three-bedroom home at 17 Rae Crescent sits on 575.4 square metres.
A fast-paced auction ensued as the home sold for $1,085,000.
Also on the history front, a heritage Albion Park home with strong ties to the town's history has changed hands after a few decades in the same ownership.
The home at 111 Tongarra Road, Albion Park sold for $900,000.
The cottage has been snapped up by a history teacher from the region.
Learn more about the property's fascinating history.
Staying in the Albion Park area, construction has begun on 'Cascadia', a masterplanned community that will deliver hundreds of new homes at Calderwood.
Featuring a projected value of $520 million, Cascadia is set to deliver 455 blocks comprised of land and homes.
The project has a completion timeline set for late 2028.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Surrounded by picturesque green hills in every direction, this beautifully renovated home offers a true country escape.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.