Buyers line up for Figtree fixer-upper after 60 years in same ownership

A Figtree property has been hotly contested under the hammer, after it had been in the same ownership for 60 years.
The home at 128 Jacaranda Avenue, Figtree went to auction on Monday evening.
The home, which sits on 892 square metres, sold for $1,260,000.
The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a separate granny flat downstairs with kitchen and living room.
Other features include a sitting room which leads out to covered patio with views of the escarpment, and a galley-style kitchen.
Selling agent, Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra said the home had been in the same ownership for 60 years; the sellers had built the house.
"The block has development potential, or could be a good fixer-upper," he said. "The house does need quite a bit of work."
Mr Andonovski said there were seven registered bidders, as a "pretty intense auction" ensued.
He said the majority of registered bidders were local.
Bidding kicked off at $1 million. Early bids were in $50,000 and $25,000 increments, and there were mostly $10,000 bids after that. There were 17 bids placed in total.
"It came down to basically two buyers at the end, who fought it out," Mr Andonovski said. "It didn't drag on very long - it was over in about ten minutes."
Mr Andonovski said the result was above the reserve price, and he believed the successful buyers were looking at potentially knocking it down and "building a duplex or something like that".
It's not the only Illawarra home to sell recently after an extended period in the same ownership.
A Balgownie property that last changed hands in the early 1970s sold under the hammer.
The property is located at 17 Rae Crescent, Balgownie.
The three-bedroom home sits on 575.4 square metres, and had an auction guide of $1 million.
A fast-paced auction ensued as the home sold for $1,085,000.
Selling agent, Sam Vescio from MMJ North said the buyer was a local resident, who planned to move in.
"It was over very quickly," he said of the auction proceedings. "The buyers love the area and the quiet neighbourhood."
Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.