A $20K referendum for Kiama to vote on the mayor

It will cost Kiama ratepayers more than $20,000 to have a chance to elect the town's mayor.
In July last year councillors voted in favour of a referendum asking Kiama residents if they wanted to directly elect the mayor.
At the moment, the mayor is elected by the councillors and serves for a two-year stretch.
The referendum is planned to be held at the same time as the September 2024 Kiama council elections, to save money.
However, a referendum isn't free - according to the council papers it will cost $21,872. That figure will be included in the 2024-25 budget.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, the councillors voted unanimously to accept the proposed wording of the referendum question, which will be submitted for approval to the NSW Electoral Commission.
The question will appear on the voting paper as follows;
"The Mayor of the Kiama Municipality is currently elected every two (2) years by the nine (9) elected Councillors. Do you want to change to the direct (popular) election of the Mayor by the voters of the Kiama Municipality, for a four (4) year term?"
The council papers noted that, if successful, voters would have to wait a few years to elect the mayor.
"If voters approve a change to the way the mayor is elected, the change would come into effect for the electoral term commencing in September 2028," the papers stated.
"It would not affect the vote of elected representatives or Mayor at the 2024 election, the existing practice will be used for the incoming council."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.