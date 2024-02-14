Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A $20K referendum for Kiama to vote on the mayor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 14 2024 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A referendum asking Kiama residents if they want to directly elect the mayor will cost more than $20K. Picture by Adam McLean
A referendum asking Kiama residents if they want to directly elect the mayor will cost more than $20K. Picture by Adam McLean

It will cost Kiama ratepayers more than $20,000 to have a chance to elect the town's mayor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.