Marine Rescue's plea to Illawarra boaters after slew of preventable incidents

Boaters are urged to check their vessel is in good condition and has enough fuel before heading out on the water, after another record month of missions in the Illawarra for Marine Rescue NSW.
The volunteer-powered organisation carried out 87 search and rescue missions in January 2024, including 40 emergency responses, in its Illawarra region, which also encompasses the Shoalhaven.
In the course of these missions they returned 229 people safely to shore.
It was another record month for the region, coming off the back of a record year - in 2023, it undertook 481 missions.
Illawarra Inspector Stuart Massey said more than half of the rescues conducted in the region were ultimately preventable.
"The trend that continues, which is unfortunate, is that most of our rescues are breakdowns or flat batteries or running out of fuel," Inspector Massey said.
While Marine Rescue would always respond to someone in need, he said, it was possible that crews could be tied up on such preventable jobs when other incidents occurred, meaning they would then have to juggle their priorities.
In January the units in highest demand were Jervis Bay with 31 missions, Port Kembla with 21, and Shoalhaven with 17.
Notable incidents included a boat that sent an alert using an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) after it began to take on water off Stanwell Park on the evening of January 25.
Inspector Massey said in that instance the boater was fortunately able to make their own way back to shore, but Marine Rescue had assets on standby to shadow the vessel.
He said there were also a few overturned vessels at Jervis Bay, including one incident in early January when a small catamaran capsized.
Inspector Massey said boaters should make sure all safety equipment was in good condition, ensure their vessel was in good working order, have a reserve of fuel onboard, wear a lifejacket, and log on with Marine Rescue.
He also urged people to reconsider if they arrived at the boat ramp and conditions had changed, noting that some people still went out in adverse weather because they had made the effort to get there.
"If there's any doubt, don't go out," Inspector Massey said.
Across NSW, Marine Rescue conducted 703 search and rescue missions in January.
The Illawarra was the third-busiest region, but came in well behind Greater Sydney, with 285 missions, and Hunter and the Central Coast, with 215 missions.
