How a chat with Shane Flanagan has Jack Bird breathing fire again

Shane Flanagan has a plan to get Jack Bird back to playing his best rugby league for St George Illawarra.
Flanagan's return to the Dragons is set to benefit Bird, with the pair having won a premiership with Cronulla in 2016, with Bird an emerging NRL force in the centres.
In the eight years succeeding the Sharks triumph, Bird has struggled to hold down a permanent position in his time with both the Broncos and more recently the Dragons.
The Berkeley Eagles product has been hampered by injury and his own versatility, having been deployed at centre, five-eighth, second row and lock since returning to his junior club three years ago.
Still only 28, Bird believes his best footy is ahead of him as the Dragons' clash against South Sydney in the annual Charity Shield clash approaches at Kogarah on Saturday.
He revealed to the Mercury that a sit down with Flanagan was the catalyst for a shift back to the right-centre role, that will see him partnered with regular right-edge wrecking ball Mikaele Ravalawa.
"We had a talk obviously," Bird said.
"I played centre under 'Flanno' at the Sharks. That's probably where I played my best football. So it was just the fact of getting my body right and getting back to my old self where I'm probably lighter than what I was at the Sharks.
"It was a bit of an agreement between me and 'Flanno' where best suits me and where he sees me and that was centre or five-eighth.
"This week I'm playing centre and now I've got to put my faith back into him and prove that I'm ready for the centre position and prove that I'm healthy and fit and firing on all cylinders.
"I'm kind of moving away from the forwards. I think that me being a little bit slimmer suits my role. If I put a little bit of weight on and I move in the middle I can't play as long minutes and I'm not as effective.
"Personally I think that's what best suits me out in the backs and it probably helps the team."
Bird said it was tough for him throughout last season with injury, mainly battling tendinitis in his knee.
He sat out the 2023 Charity Shield match due to injury and said it was tough viewing, but had belief that the team would be more than competitive this time round.
"I didn't play [in the game] last season but yeah it was pretty disappointing to see from the sideline and watching that happen," Bird said.
"A lot of people say it's only a trial match but we're going into this to bring home that trophy."
Bird's positional switch will see him wear the jumper predominantly occupied by Zac Lomax for the past several seasons, his combination with Ravalawa bearing consistent fruit on the Dragons right edge.
Lomax has been named on the wing for Saturday's clash with the Rabbitohs. He's tipped to also spend time at fullback throughout the clash, but the 24-year-old was tight-lipped on the positional shift at Wednesday's club media day.
"I'd rather not talk about positions," he said.
I've talked about positions since I've come into the grade. I'm not too sure at the moment, [I'll just play] wherever is best for the team at the moment. It's still a little bit undecided.
"I see myself as a footy player, a person that can play anywhere."
