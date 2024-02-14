Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kristie Mcbride's sister pleads not guilty to role in fatal Warrawong brawl

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 14 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carly Mcbride leaving Wollongong courthouse on February 14 (left) and Kristie Mcbride (right). Pictures supplied
Carly Mcbride leaving Wollongong courthouse on February 14 (left) and Kristie Mcbride (right). Pictures supplied

A woman will fight allegations she took part in a violent Warrawong brawl in which her sister, Kristie Mcbride, was allegedly fatally stabbed by a minor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.