Kristie Mcbride's sister pleads not guilty to role in fatal Warrawong brawl

A woman will fight allegations she took part in a violent Warrawong brawl in which her sister, Kristie Mcbride, was allegedly fatally stabbed by a minor.
Carly Mcbride, 37, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to two charges stemming from the fight that broke out on Wegit Way about 6.30pm on November 22, 2023.
It's alleged the fight was organised on social media by two opposing groups of teenagers, before they allegedly descended upon the street armed with "knives, bats and planks of wood".
Carly's sister, Kristie Mcbride, was visiting her when the brawl erupted.
Kristie, 39, suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the torso during the altercation.
She was taken to Wollongong Hospital where she had major surgery, with her family holding a vigil at her bedside as she fought for her life.
Kristie died, succumbing to her injuries on December 1.
A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, has been charged with Kristie's murder.
She faced Port Kembla Children's Court on Tuesday, where her matter was adjourned to March 12.
Carly was allegedly armed with a metal bat and threatened unlawful violence towards three minors in the fracas "by conduct such that a person of reasonable firmness ... would have feared for their safety".
Defence lawyer Matt Kwan confirmed Carly pleaded not guilty to her charges of affray and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Her matter was adjourned to March 13 to allow time for a brief of evidence to be served upon the defence.
Five other girls have been charged in relation to the street fight and remain before the courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.