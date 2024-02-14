Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Firefighters leave scene of BlueScope fire after more than 24 hours

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated February 14 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cylinders ablaze, inset, and water being pumped onto the cylinders by firefighters. Pictures from Fire and Rescue NSW
The cylinders ablaze, inset, and water being pumped onto the cylinders by firefighters. Pictures from Fire and Rescue NSW

Firefighters have now left BlueScope Steel, more than 24 hours after a fire at the site which left a man injured.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.