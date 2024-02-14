Firefighters leave scene of BlueScope fire after more than 24 hours

Firefighters have now left BlueScope Steel, more than 24 hours after a fire at the site which left a man injured.
A contractor was working on a cylinder containing acetylene, a highly flammable gas, when it caught fire about 10.30am on Tuesday.
He suffered burns to his hands and was taken to Wollongong Hospital for treatment, but discharged that night.
A BlueScope spokesperson said the man was in "good spirits" after the incident.
BlueScope has started an investigation of the incident and is conducting a whole site review of the specific task the contractor was undertaking at the time of the fire.
The BlueScope spokesperson said SafeWork NSW had also attended the site.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) reported that six cylinders in total caught alight, although a BlueScope spokesperson said on Tuesday there were two.
Speaking on Wednesday morning, Superintendent Adam Dewberry said the gas had burnt off overnight but a substance inside the acetylene cylinders generated heat as it broke down and continued to pose a risk.
As a result FRNSW firefighters remained on scene overnight monitoring the temperatures of gas cylinders and applying water to them to prevent possible explosion.
But by late Wednesday morning, the cylinders had cooled enough for FRNSW to deem them safe.
