The solar passive home that could set a new Shell Cove price record

A luxury Shell Cove home which incorporates energy-efficient features is on the market, and has the potential to set a new residential price record for the suburb.
The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on 962 square metres, and is located at 17 Lakelands Close, Shell Cove.
Selling agent, Monique Field from Monique Field Property said the home had a guide of $5 million to $5.5 million.
The residential sale price record in Shell Cove is $5 million, set last year.
Features of 17 Lakelands Close include a 7.125 kW PV Solar System; multimedia room; polished concrete flooring; a kitchen boasting a butler's pantry; 25-metre Lautner edge lap pool with an automated pool cover, saltwater system, solar heating, and a control system; and a six-car garage.
Owners Andy and Wendy Galovic bought the vacant block in October 2012 for $360,000.
Mr Galovic, a builder, said at the time they had a home in Kiama, and wanted to move further north.
"This was to be my display home," he said. "I'd been doing a lot of homes for clients, but nothing of this scale or quality.
"And I really wanted to get into this end of the market, and show what I'm capable of.
"It was also intended to be a long-term home, but by the time we'd finished, the kids were older and had moved out."
The build took about four years in total, starting in 2013. He paused work on it for a few years to complete work for other clients, and then finished it in recent years.
Mr Galovic said he wanted the home to be luxurious, but also showcase energy-efficiency.
"I see green living principles as important, so the house is solar passive design," he said.
Passive solar design typically takes advantage of a building's site, climate, and materials to minimize energy use.
"Even though it's a big house with a pool, we don't use much power at all - maybe about 10kW a day, and most of that is overnight with cooking," Mr Galovic said.
"Through the day, because of the PV system, it's self-sufficient.
"Everything is designed around solar passive principles. In summer, I've designed all the eaves so you've got total shading throughout the house, and it stays cool. Whereas in winter, the opposite happens - the whole house is flooded with light, so it warms the house.
"We have air conditioning and underfloor heating, but we rarely use it."
The pool was included as the family used to race triathlons, although Mr Galovic laughed and said, "by the time the house was finished, we didn't have time to race any more".
Mr Galovic said his favourite feature of the home was the privacy it afforded.
"I designed it so nobody can look into the property," he said.
"All the bedrooms, living areas, everything looks onto the pool, so the pool is the central feature of the house.
"Even though we have views around us, I concentrated on the whole house looking inwards on itself, and that's how we get our privacy."
They are selling the home in order to downsize, and pursue another project.
"I'd like to do the same sort of thing in a medium density setting, and show medium density doesn't have to be boring, you don't have to live on top of each other, and you can still have all the benefits of a solar passive design," Mr Galovic said.
Ms Field said there had been strong early buyer interest in the home.
"The views are out of this world... There is nothing like it come to market," she said.
"People that have gone through the property have said, 'I feel like I'm in a resort'."
