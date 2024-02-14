Coniston begin building blocks for 2024 Premier League premiership defence

Coniston have begun the first big steps towards claiming more Premier League silverware, luring defender Daniel Loe back to JJ Kelly Park in 2024.
Last year's grand final winners announced via social media on Wednesday that they had re-signed Loe for the upcoming IPL, which begins in early March.
Hours later, 'Cono' announced that another title winner - Daniel Stern - would also return to the club this year.
Former Wollongong Wolves talent Loe was a revelation in his second season with Coniston, highlighted by the 27-year-old scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory in the preliminary final against Albion Park.
The side went on claim the premiership a week later, beating rivals Cringila 1-0 in the grand final.
"His fast pace and ferocious defence helped us to the grand final championship in 2023," Coniston wrote on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Stern also played in the decider last September at WIN Stadium. It was the 28-year-old's second successive grand final win, after tasting glory with Coniston's second-grade team in 2022.
The signings continue a busy off-season for Cono, who have lost a core group of premiership winners, including captain Lukas Stergiou (to Wollongong Olympic), grand final hero Matt Floro (to Shellharbour), and Jason Zufic and Sammy Matthews (both to Wollongong United).
However, the JJ Kelly Park club is expected to announce more key re-signings - as well as some recruits - in the coming days.
