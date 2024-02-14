Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coniston begin building blocks for 2024 Premier League premiership defence

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 14 2024 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Stern (left) and Daniel Loe are the first two Coniston players to officially re-sign with the club for the 2024 Premier League. Pictures by Wesley Lonergan and Anna Warr
Daniel Stern (left) and Daniel Loe are the first two Coniston players to officially re-sign with the club for the 2024 Premier League. Pictures by Wesley Lonergan and Anna Warr

Coniston have begun the first big steps towards claiming more Premier League silverware, luring defender Daniel Loe back to JJ Kelly Park in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.