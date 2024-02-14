Illawarra has the world's best bridge player and you probably didn't know it

Every sport has a 'GOAT'. The greatest of all time. Football has Lionel Messi, cricket has Donald Bradman, and bridge has Paul Lavings, who plays right here in the Illawarra.
A member of the Illawarra Bridge Club, Lavings is known globally for his exploits for the Australian team. He qualified for the Australian Open Team seven times in the ten years from 1973, and in 1991, 2012 and 2013.
The 78-year-old began playing bridge in 1962 and he instantly fell in love and didn't want to do anything but.
"I started when I was at school and then I got a job and I didn't like the boss and he didn't like me," Lavings said.
"I thought, well I'm playing this bridge game and it's a good game, so I thought if I follow this course, I won't have to worry about bosses. And that worked. It took me six or seven years to get the skills to play professionally. But I persisted and went on for years and years.
"I got married, had three children in the process. I was pretty poor, I thought 'you've got to do something else apart from playing bridge'. So I started a bridge supply business and that's very successful."
Since the 1930s, bridge has been one of the most popular card games in the world. Bridge has 10 times the members than chess, but doesn't get anywhere near the same publicity, according to Lavings.
The Illawarra Bridge Club is also very popular, with approximately 270 members. Lavings moved to the Illawarra about six years ago and has enjoyed playing in the region ever since.
He is incredibly well respected within the game, having been editor and co-editor of Australian Bridge Magazine from 1985-1990 and also writing a regular feature on bridge ideas and theories in the ABF Newsletter.
Lavings owns and operates Paul Lavings Bridge Supplies, specialising in club supplies.
Through his time he has had plenty of highlights.
"I was recently called one of the greats on the Australiasian Bridge Group Facebook page, so that was great," he said.
"I've got a couple of events coming up. The Gold Coast first up, that will be 4000 people a day playing. We've just come from Canberra and then South Australia will have their event in May and Western Australia will have theirs in September. Every state has their own special ABF event.
