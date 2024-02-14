Will Hickey's great expectations for revitalised Hawks

It's taken Will Hickey a bit of time but the man they call Davo is now relishing the role he is playing for the firing Illawarra Hawks.
The dissillusion the 25-year-old felt as he rode the pine earlier this season following his breakout campaign last year, has dissipated.
Hickey is now loving coming to work every day and playing an integral part in the Hawks' push for a finals berth.
The Hawks' spark plug was particularly impressive in Illawarra's last-start win away to the Sydney Kings.
Hickey scored a season-high 11 points and his 16 minutes on court were the most he has played this campaign.
More importantly Hickey made some crucial plays against the Kings, including draining seven from eight free-throws down the stretch which interim coach Justin Tatum said went a long way to icing the much-needed win for the Hawks.
Hickey was just happy to be contributing to the Hawks' success on a more regular basis.
"[This role] was something that I sort of had to carve out for myself, but it's definitely something that I'm happy to do," he said.
"If it's the grunt work they need me to do, I'm happy to do the grunt work, somebody has to do it and I'm happy to play that role for sure."
Hickey credits Tatum and his coaching staff for turning his and the Hawks'season around.
"I love coming to work every day. That's a credit to JT for creating this fantastic environment here. JT and his coaching staff in general have created just an awesome environment to be around, you look forward to coming into work every day," he said.
"He's created a great culture within the team. We have each others' backs and will run through brick walls for JT.
"As long as you have a guy who cares for you, you will do everything you can to help him and the team succeed."
This approach has done wonders to Hickey's game of late, especially against the Kings, where three of his offensive rebounds late in the fourth quarter lead to crucial points for the Hawks.
The Hawks 106-95 win improved their win'loss record to 13-13 and into fourth spot on the ladder heading into the final round of the regular season.
The Hawks realistically only need to win one of their remaining two games to make the playoffs.
Hickey though said the Hawks were gunning to down Perth Wildcats in Wollongong on Thursday night before heading to Melbourne to lower the colours of league leaders United on Sunday.
"Beating the Kings was massive for us but we can't let up now. Our aim is to win the next two games and go into the playoffs firing," he said.
"I feel like teams are sort of worried about us at the moment. And as long as that's the case, we're just gonna do what we do best, especially heading into this week."
First up for Hickey and his fellow guards is shutting down Perth superstar Bryce Cotton.
Hickey and co did a tremendous job on the NBL MVP favourite in the Hawks' two wins over the Wildcats this season.
He knows a similarly impressive defensive display is needed for the Hawks to record a hat-trick of wins over the Wildcats this season.
"It's impossible to guard him individually, he's too good, it's going to require another team effort to limit his effectiveness," Hickey said.
"I'm sure it will be tougher this time around, the Wildcats don't want to lose to us for a third time.
"They're going to be coming in definitely looking for blood, we can't be complacent. Yeah we've beaten them twice, but that doesn't mean anything, we need to actually bring it up a level, not be so casual about it."
Not that Hickey expects the Hawks to be complacent, adding coach Tatum had the players believing they were capable of winning the championship.
"I genuinely think we're more than capable of beating any team in this league," he said.
"As long as we got Gary [Clark], as long as we got Sam [Froling], Tyler and JRob [Justin Robinson], we're good, we'll be sweet."
