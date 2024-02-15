Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coomaditchie art exhibition to find a new audience at Sydney museum

February 15 2024 - 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exhibition curator Tess Allas, right, with Uncle Vic Chapman and Alinta Maguire in front of the 'Love Letters to Coomaditchie' in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
Exhibition curator Tess Allas, right, with Uncle Vic Chapman and Alinta Maguire in front of the 'Love Letters to Coomaditchie' in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

The work of Aboriginal artists living on Dharawal country will find a much larger audience this year, with an exhibition first shown in Wollongong now taken up by a Sydney gallery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.