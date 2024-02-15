Coomaditchie art exhibition to find a new audience at Sydney museum

The work of Aboriginal artists living on Dharawal country will find a much larger audience this year, with an exhibition first shown in Wollongong now taken up by a Sydney gallery.
Coomaditchie: The Art of Place will be exhibited at the Museum of Sydney near Circular Quay from March 30 until August.
Tess Allas is a curator with Museums of History NSW (which includes the Museum of Sydney) who hails from Wollongong and has worked with Coomaditchie United Aboriginal Corporation's artists since that organisation's inception.
She also has strong familial ties to the Coomaditchie community: her late grandfather, Jack Tattersall, was a resident of the Coomaditchie mission and an activist who lobbied for housing at the site.
Prior to working at MHNSW Ms Allas curated the Coomaditchie exhibition with Alinta Maguire for Wollongong Art Gallery, to celebrate the Coomaditchie United Aboriginal Corporation's 30th anniversary.
She said people from MHNSW had seen the Coomaditchie exhibition in Wollongong and felt it was a good fit for the Museum of Sydney.
"It shows a lot of contemporary practice of a community... that has a long history that goes beyond the art," she said, adding that it spoke to the history of survival.
Coomaditchie: The Art of Place at the Museum of Sydney will feature artworks by Aunty Lorraine Brown and Aunty Narelle Thomas, as well as works lent by private owners, the University of Wollongong, Wollongong Art Gallery and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
There are letters from Aboriginal activists, like Ms Allas' grandfather; photographs by local photographers Nina Kourea and Anthony Smith; a video of late unionist Fred Moore speaking about the Coomaditchie community's importance in the fight for Aboriginal rights; artworks to which people who have worked with Coomaditchie have contributed; pieces telling the story of Coomaditchy Lagoon; and ceramic platters by Aunty Lorraine, Aunty Narelle and Allison Day.
Also included are the 'Love Letters to Coomaditchie': a collection of colourful plates, painted by members of the broader community with artwork that describes what Coomaditchie means to them.
These artworks were created during workshops with Uncle Vic Chapman and ceramicist Adam Ridgeway.
Ms Allas said the Sydney exhibition was smaller than that shown in Wollongong, but all the works that had been commissioned for the original were retained for this new event.
She described the exhibition as an acknowledgement of the Coomaditchie community's daily reality.
"We don't often think of places like Wollongong as Aboriginal art centres, [but] it definitely is," Ms Allas said.
She expects the exhibition will find an audience with Sydney residents, plenty of school children, and a lot of international visitors due to the museum's proximity to Circular Quay.
Coomaditchie: The Art of Place will share a whole floor of the Museum of Sydney with exhibitions by two Aboriginal artists: Wollongong-raised Ngarigo man Peter Waples-Crowe and Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay man Dennis Golding.
The Museum of Sydney sits on the site of Australia's first Government House, where many decisions that had devastating impacts on Aboriginal people were made.
"It's lovely to have this Aboriginal presence back," Ms Allas said.
