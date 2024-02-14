Real time pollution monitoring now online at Illawarra coal mine

The public can now view detailed water quality results in real time after from Peabody's Metropolitan coal mine at Helensburgh, following several pollution runoff incidents in recent years.
The mine has a licence to discharge used water into Camp Gully Creek, which flows into the Hacking River as it continues through the Royal National Park.
Monitoring of water temperature, turbidity, conductivity and pH levels is now being published directly on the miner's website, part of changes to Metropolitan's licence from the Environment Protection Authority following a review in the wake of the spills.
Turbidity is the discolouration or churn present in the water, while pH measures acid or alkaline levels.
Specific conductivity is used because water conducts electricity better when it contains salt or inorganic particles - so this measure can indicate foreign substances in the creek.
The results have been live since October.
This week the monitoring showed clear differences between the monitoring stations up- and downstream of the mine surface facilities.
On Tuesday the temperature was a full degree higher downstream, turbidity was up around 1000-1500 NTU downstream (about 30 NTU upstream) and specific conductivity was elevated - above 725 microSiemiens/cm downstream, from 287 upstream.
Peabody said it had not made any discharges into the creek in the immediate past, and the creek was also affected by runoff from the town area of Helensburgh.
A Peabody spokesman said Tuesday's results were affected by temporary debris.
"During the specified period an accumulation of debris had temporarily affected the testing equipment, causing elevated turbidity readings which did not reflect actual stream conditions which remained clear until heavy rainfall [on Tuesday] afternoon," he said.
"The debris was cleared [on Wednesday] morning and the turbidity readings have returned to normal ranges.
"Environmental protection remains our highest priority and Peabody will continue to publicly provide real-time monitoring from our enhanced water quality monitoring systems."
The real-time data showed turbidity dropped significantly on Thursday morning.
Downstream conductivity levels varied but within the acceptable range for non-drinking water.
Announcing the changes in May last year, the EPA said Peabody would have to "change their operations to reflect best practice" after reviewing the company's pollution licence after multiple spills in 2022.
"More stringent monitoring conditions have been attached to the licence," the new licence states.
"The monitoring will assist in the identification and response to incidents, improve knowledge of possible environmental impacts from ongoing discharges, and assess the effectiveness of environmental management practices."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.