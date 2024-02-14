Shellharbour's Dos Santos sisters selected for Australian U20 Asian Cup team

Shellharbour juniors Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos have been selected in Leah Blayney's 23 player Young Matildas squad for the upcoming U20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.
The pair have been sensational in the A-League Women's competition for Sydney FC, part of the premiership/championship double winning team in 2023.
Now their form in clubland is getting them national recognition with selection for the U20 Asian Cup team.
Australia were last year drawn in Group A and will feature alongside Korea Republic (3 March), hosts Uzbekistan (6 March), and Chinese Taipei (9 March) during the tournament that runs 3-16 March 2024.
Local ALW talent dominates the selections with 22 of the 23 squad members currently playing their club football in national competition. Tottenham academy rising star, Milly Boughton, is the only internationally based player.
"As we have seen from the 2019 edition that saw the likes of Mary Fowler, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Charli Grant and Courtney Nevin star, we see the U20s championship as a vital tournament to assist in developing the next generation of senior Matildas," coach Blayney said.
"It's at this age where players start to break into their club teams and take on positions of responsibility in those environments. We look to build on that in the national team to sharpen their already considerable tools and provide them with even more assets for their future career.
"Historically across this age group, and particularly in the past four years, we have shown there is a definite pathway to progress all the way up to the senior team. We are determined to do everything possible to qualify for this year's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup which will provide further opportunities for this talented group of players."
The CommBank Young Matildas will gather for a pre-camp from 19 - 28 February which will take place in Sydney and then Dubai, before the team arrives in Tashkent on 1 March for the tournament.
