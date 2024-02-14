Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Shellharbour's Dos Santos sisters selected for Australian U20 Asian Cup team

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 14 2024 - 1:33pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jynaya (left) and Indiana Dos Santos have starred for Sydney FC this season and have earned Young Matildas selection. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Jynaya (left) and Indiana Dos Santos have starred for Sydney FC this season and have earned Young Matildas selection. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Shellharbour juniors Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos have been selected in Leah Blayney's 23 player Young Matildas squad for the upcoming U20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.