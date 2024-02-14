Cause of fire in Unanderra home still unknown

A mattress caught alight in a Unanderra home on Wednesday morning, with firefighters yet to determine how the fire began.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called to the home in Jenkins Street about 8.15am and discovered the mattress on fire in a bedroom.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly and ventilate the home.
However, the fire did cause some minor damage and smoke damage in the house.
No one was home at the time of the incident.
Police have confirmed the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
Two Fire and Rescue NSW trucks attended, as well as police and paramedics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.