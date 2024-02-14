'Show up and we will show out': Hawks coach's promise to fans

"Show up and we will show out".
That's the promise Illawarra Hawks interim coach Justin Tatum has made to fans ahead of their crucial clash against the Perth Wildcats in Wollongong on Thursday night.
Tatum has called on the Hawks faithful to fill WIN Entertainment Centre and make life tough for the Wildcats and their superstar guard Bryce Cotton.
Like his captain Sam Froling, Tatum believes a filled WEC is a nightmare place for visiting teams to play in.
As such he has implored Hawks fans to show up in their numbers and cheer Illawarra on to hopefully record a third straight win over the high-flying Wildcats.
A win over Perth will guarantee the Hawks will finish no lower than sixth and secure a playoff berth heading into their final game of the regular season away to Melbourne United on Sunday.
"As long as you guys show up to the game, we're definitely going to show out and make you guys proud Hawks' fans," Tatum promised fans.
"This is definitely our biggest game of the year. These next two games are, so we will be out there giving it our all.
"We can solidify a top four spot if we win one of the two pretty much, so we'd like to get it done in this next game."
Tatum though knows through personal experience just how hard it is for a team to record three wins from as many outings against the same opponent.
The Hawks themselves had an opportunity to secure a hat-trick of wins over the New Zealand Breakers but lost a nail-biter in New Zealand last week.
Tatum is also expecting the second-placed Wildcats to come to Wollongong with a 'chip on their shoulders' not wanting to be beaten by the Hawks for a third time in as many games.
"We're going to give everything because at the end of the day they have a chip on their shoulder by losing to us twice already," he said.
"They've locked in second place but winning is a pride thing for them.
"So we want to make sure we protect our home court and do our best to get that fourth spot in one game."
The Hawks should fancy their chances of beating Perth, especially if they can replicate the defensive masterclass they produced on MVP favourite Cotton, especially in their 100-82 win in Wollongong, where they held the NBL's leading scorer to just seven points.
After doing a similarly good defensive job on Cotton when the Hawks downed the Wildcats 95-77 in Perth on January 25, it was no surprise to see other teams copy the Hawks' tactics to try and limit the influence of the superstar American.
This pleased Tatum but he conceded that beating any team three times in a season was difficult.
"We got a dog fight coming up. It's definitely tough to beat a team three times," he said.
"But we've done a good job in previous games and we will be doing our best to be just as good, if not better this time around.
"It's hard to do on a quality player [like Cotton] but we like to see that people are simulating some of the things that we do to find a way to slow down the player that they should have done or didn't do, when they played the previous time.
"We take things from people as well, whether scouting or offensively, it's all fun and games.
"But Bryce Cotton is an unbelievable player, so when we get times to make it difficult for him, that's what we set our pride on, but we don't know if it's going to last for 40 minutes."
The Hawks don't need any extra motivation to win but Tatum said it would be great to reward their loyal fans with victory at home.
"We always want to protect our home court and deliver something special for our home fans."
A win on Thursday will ensure the Hawks are involved in post-season action but Tatum, who has lifted the Hawks from a 2-7 start to a 13-13 win/loss record, has loftier ambitions.
"We were at the bottom of the barrel just in November and now we're in the mix to be the top four in the league. We're here to win a championship," he said.
'It started at the top with less turnovers and now we're one of the best defensive teams and our offensive rating has improved dramatically.
"So like if we have all those attributes going and we find ways to keep fixing ourselves, I don't see why not. We should have the goal to try to win the whole thing."
