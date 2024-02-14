Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

While you're mowing your lawn this weekend, think of Don ... mowing his roof

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated February 15 2024 - 7:36am, first published 6:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Firth stands on the roof of his property in Brogo. Picture by James Parker
Don Firth stands on the roof of his property in Brogo. Picture by James Parker

A couple on the Far South Coast has spent more than 15 years living under 2000 tonnes of concrete, soil and native plants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.