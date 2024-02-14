Mum to fight allegations she ran meth business from Albion Park home

An Albion Park mother will fight accusations she operated a meth supply operation after detectives raid her home and allegedly unearthed almost half-a-kilo of the drug.
Lauren Mae Batcheldor, 42, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to supplying a commercial amount of meth, supplying an indictable amount of meth, and organising a drug premises.
Batcheldor came under the notice of the State Crime Command Raptor South Squad after an alleged upline supplier was stopped by police on the Pacific Highway on the morning of April 17, 2023.
Investigators allege the accused man dropped 568 grams of meth to Batcheldor earlier that morning, just before 9am.
The next day, detectives were monitoring Batcheldor's property when they allegedly saw a woman leaving with a small black bag with a "large bulge", before she got into a Volkswagen Golf.
Police pulled the woman over in a nearby street and strip searched her, finding 50 grams of meth. It's alleged Batcheldor supplied the drugs to her.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and raided Batcheldor's home that afternoon, allegedly uncovering 367 grams of meth sitting near a vacuum sealer in a garage fitted with several CCTV cameras.
It's alleged vacuum-sealed bags with 58 grams of meth inside, as well as digital scales and two mobile phones inside her coffee table, were also found.
Tendered court documents state Batcheldor had allegedly been supplying "no less than 500 grams of meth per week for over 12 months in the Illawarra".
Batcheldor was arrested. She was eventually released on bail to comply with strict conditions, which were eased slightly on Wednesday with her curfew condition removed with consent from the prosecution.
After pleading not guilty, Magistrate Claire Girotto told Batcheldor she will receive her trial date on March 12.
