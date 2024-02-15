Go behind the scenes with Big Joe, the Illawarra Hawks' GM

The first thing you learn about Joe Tertzakian, is he's not one for handshakes. It's not some sort of lingering COVID hangover. It's just that Big Joe ... he's a hugger.
Players, coaches, front-office staff, fans - even reporters - who encounter one of the NBL's most colourful characters will tell you as much. It's something he's quick to attribute to his mum, Linda.
"I am a well and truly proud and outspoken mummy's boy," Tertzakian, now the Hawks general manager of operations, people and culture, tells the Mercury.
"That's where the hugging came from, my mum. I've always been a hugger. I've been known to turn a non-hugger into a hugger too."
Making sure people always feel the love at any organisation he works for has been the foundation of Tertzakian's two decades in the NBL. It's almost half the league's existence, an oft-times precarious one at that.
Not bad for a guy who started out as a DJ in his hometown of Brisbane, and had to be dragged away from the gig to take on his first team manager role with Bullets.
"I was actually the game-day DJ at the Brisbane Bullets for a long time when I was at high school and that was my first taste of professional sport," he recalls.
"I turned it into a self-proclaimed celebrity status. I had the Brisbane Convention Centre put red carpet around me and the red velvet bollards and whatnot. It was kind of cool."
He stands by the tunes he pumped out: "A lot of them still get played today," but the equipment speaks to how long ago that was.
"I was working off a five-stack CD machine where you can only have 30 songs on there at a time so it was very challenging. It's probably more the equipment era that shows how old I am."
It was high-tech then, and difficult to drag him away from, even as he started going on the road with the Bullets feeder team - what would now be NBL1.
It prompted then Bullets assistant coach, now erstwhile Hawks assistant, Paul Mellett, to invite him on the road with the Bullets.
"It was a double road trip and it was the first time I ever did it," Tertzakian said.
"I must have done a pretty good job because they pulled me aside at the end of it and asked me if I ever thought of doing that as a career. I said 'my father paid for me to go to uni and get a double degree, so no'.
"I did not ever consider being a team manager at the time, but at the end of that season I asked them if I could DJ at home but do the road games. They said 'no, you've got to make a decision'.
"I made a decision to leave DJ-ing and do the team manager thing."
He thought it may be a quick trip back to the decks when head coach Richard Orlich was subsequently sacked midway through that first season.
It prompted a young Tertzakian to set about foisting small miseries on Orlick's replacement, an up-and-coming coach named Joey Wright.
"I stayed on for the rest of that year, but I felt an allegiance to Richard Orlich because he got me the job," Tertzakian said.
"I did some really bad things to Joey in his first year, sitting him at the back of the plane, in a middle seat, just those little things that I had absolute control over. He didn't say anything, he just went along with it.
"At the end of the season he sat me down, looked me dead in the eye, and said 'you are really, really good in this role, but if you want to stay in it, you can't keep f--king with me'."
It was the beginning of a 17-year professional association, that continues on the personal front all these years later.
"We went from him being my boss in Brisbane to, in Adelaide, I was his boss," Tertzakian said.
"We lived together, we travelled the world together, his family's my family, my family's his family. It's like that to this day."
The pair stayed a team through years in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Wright's lengthy tenure in Adelaide. When that ended, Tertzakian moved to NBL HQ and thought he was done with the team grind.
That was until the Hawks, with a tip from an NBL head office that had just granted the Illawarra license to a new ownership, came calling ahead of the pushed-back 2020-21 season.
Tertzakian answered the call from then part-owner and president of basketball operations Dory Kordahi, taking on what he thought would be a one-year gig with what was essentially a new franchise.
"I signed on a Thursday night, I drove down from BrisVegas that Sunday and I started Monday," he said.
"It was supposed to be just for a year to come in and stabilise it. All of a sudden, from my second day there, I was on road trips and doing team stuff which I was never meant to do.
"I never came here to do anything to do with the team, but I always seem to end up on the team side of things."
Ironically, he's been the constant in a front office that's seen huge turnover since his arrival, with current boss Stu Taggart the third CEO since Tertzakian's arrival.
It's what he owes his length of tenure in Wollongong to, at least in part.
"Obviously [with] my longevity with Joey through three teams, I'm a very loyal person and I felt loyal to the Hawks," Tertzakian said.
"I was the interim CEO towards that back end of that first year, which is not a role that I want to do, ever. There was a new CEO coming in and I was such an integral part the whole year because I did take on a lot.
"The staff was not big and I felt, if I was in there to stabilise it, I was going to leave it in probably a worse place if I left."
While he jokes if there's no new CEO for his fifth year, it might be time to move on, the foundation club has claimed a large piece of a famously big heart.
It's also made the Illawarra faithful more than familiar with his eye-catching game-day attire that inevitably mixes three-piece suits, with shorts and invariably colourful socks.
"When I was younger I was very, very lucky that my parents bought me all of my suits, which were all longs," he says.
"Being a Queenslander, it gets pretty hot. I thought I might just try a short-suit, and it just stuck. I have probably 150 jackets and maybe 90 full suits."
It's fitting that one of the league's longest-tenured staff members has notched his 20th year in the NBL with its only foundation club. He's had various titles in that time, but says his longevity comes down to an understanding that his is a 'service role', be it to players, fans or bosses.
"You work in an elite environment with elite people who deserve elite treatment," he said.
"If you don't accept that it's a service role, then you're not going to last in the role. I think it's been critical to [my] longevity. In Adelaide, I had broadcasters bumping in saying 'mate, you're the GM, why are you washing the floor?' but the service part is first and foremost.
"Having the GM title, it looks good on my resume, no doubt, but nothing's too menial [for me to do]. I think that's really evident in our staff and our support staff at the Hawks.
"You also then build collateral with these [players]. I can ask these guys for anything at any time. If I've got the 'serious Joe' look they know that and they're respectful enough to do what I need them to do.
"One of the hardest things is the early morning starts if we're on the road, but no one's ever late. And at the end of the day, Phil (team manager Phil Driscoll) always say 'you never piss off the guy that fills up your water bottle'."
If building collateral is the goal, his stocks couldn't be higher in the Hawks locker room.
"Big Joe is the glue that keeps this whole thing together," skipper Tyler Harvey says.
"I've been around a lot of organisations. To have a guy like Big Joe and what he brings to the table every single day - the man doesn't stop, he's on the go 24/7.
"If we need to shoot at 2am Big Joe will open that gym at 2am for you. He definitely keeps this whole thing together.
"I know every player on this team appreciates all that he does, and we are very lucky to have him."
Having leaned heavily on the principles of 'people and culture' while navigating the tricky path from interim coach to finals-bound saviour, coach Justin Tatum sings from the same hymn sheet.
"Big Joe is everything," Tatum says.
"He is a father figure to a lot of these guys. He is Mr Reliable. He is the glue to our team. I'm very appreciative of him because a lot of these things won't work without him.
"It's not just the equipment, it's the details, it's the continuity of reminding everybody where they need to be when they're supposed to be there. He is a father figure for all of us."
It's the ethos on which Tertzakian's built an unmatched level of close relationships across the league, and what he'll treasure most when he eventually does hang up the lanyard.
"I do pride myself on treating people right, not nice, but right," he said.
"I've made some mistakes along the way where I've treated people wrong, I've done some bad things along the way, things I'm not proud of, but things that I've learned from, things that I've vowed never to do again.
"I wouldn't change it because it's obviously made me who I am today. It's just a learning curve, nobody's perfect out there. People make mistakes, I make mistakes, but the relationships part to me is what sets you apart."
That, and a seemingly endless array of colourful suits, shorts and socks.
