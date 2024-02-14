The wanted people Lake Illawarra police are searching for this week

Officers with the Lake Illawarra Police District have released the latest crop of people who are wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.
They include Justin Austin, who is wanted in relation to alleged drug possession, shoplifting, and stolen goods in custody offences.
The 33-year-old is described as being 175 centimetres tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Austin is known to visit Warilla, Albion Park Rail, Wollongong, and surrounding suburbs.
Also in police sights is Justin Heyman.
The 32-year-old has warrants out for his arrest for alleged malicious damage and stealing offences.
Heyman is 185 centimetres tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He spends time in Warilla, Mount Warrigal and surrounding suburbs.
Sheree Bell is wanted for alleged offences of domestic violence-related stalking/intimidation, breaching an apprehended violence order, and having stolen goods in custody.
Bell is 48 years old, 165 centimetres tall and thin, with black hair and brown eyes.
She visits Dapto, Warilla and surrounding areas.
An outstanding arrest warrant is out for Kelly Treble for alleged drink-driving.
The 45-year-old is 165 centimetres tall with a medium build, brown/blonde hair and green/hazel eyes.
She is known to visit Koonawarra and surrounds.
Police are searching for Geoffrey Maher, 47, over an alleged assault-related offence.
He is 185 centimetres tall with a large build, brown hair and brown eyes, and is known to frequent Primbee, Port Kembla, Warrawong and surrounding suburbs.
Also on the police list is 39-year-old Luke Heyligers, wanted on an outstanding warrant for an alleged driving offence.
He is described as 185 centimetres tall, of medium build, with light brown hair and brown eyes.
Heyligers is known to visit Barrack Heights, Warilla and surrounding suburbs.
