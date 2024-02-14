Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

The wanted people Lake Illawarra police are searching for this week

By Newsroom
February 15 2024 - 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from top left, Justin Austin, Justin Heyman, Luke Heyligers, Geoffrey Maher and Kelly Treble. Pictures from Lake Illawarra Police District
Clockwise from top left, Justin Austin, Justin Heyman, Luke Heyligers, Geoffrey Maher and Kelly Treble. Pictures from Lake Illawarra Police District

Officers with the Lake Illawarra Police District have released the latest crop of people who are wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.