More homes coming for rural Kiama street: Greens councillor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 15 2024 - 12:36pm
While Kiama council isn't supporting a proposed subdivision for the rural road of Dido Street, Greens councillor Kathy Rice said the area will eventually see more housing.
While Kiama council isn't supporting a proposed subdivision for the rural road of Dido Street, Greens councillor Kathy Rice said the area will eventually see more housing.

Residents in a rural west Kiama street should prepare for more homes - because it will happen, warned a city councillor.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

