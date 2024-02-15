More homes coming for rural Kiama street: Greens councillor

Residents in a rural west Kiama street should prepare for more homes - because it will happen, warned a city councillor.
Dido Street, on the western fringe of the city, is small - in places it's just a one-lane road - with a handful of properties on one side and plenty of open space on the other.
It is that open space developers find appealing; one such developer has put together a planning proposal for a 67-home subdivision on that open space.
The fate of the subdivision plans will not be decided by Kiama Municipal Council, that authority rests with the Southern Regional Planning Panel.
However, in a report to the panel, the council recommended the project be rejected for a number of reasons.
One of these was the problem of flood access. To drive anywhere from Dido Street, people need to cross the bridge over Spring Creek.
If that creek floods, there is no alternate access for residents; not an ideal situation if there are another 67 homes built there.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, the report recommending rejection was discussed, with the councillors in favour of that decision.
Greens councillor Kathy Rice was one of them, but she felt it was inevitable that more development will come to the small street.
"I think if anyone's hoping that there's never going to be development there that's a bit unfortunate," Cr Rice said.
"Because it is going to happen and it will happen over the entirety of the land from the end of Dido Street right through to what council owns through time.
But she also stressed it had to be the right sort of development - and one that fixed the problem of access over the Spring Creek bridge during floods.
"We have to make sure that we do it in the best possible way and this current planning proposal isn't the best possible way," she said.
"They certainly haven't been able to assist council in ensuring the flood proof access everybody deserves."
