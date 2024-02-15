Taking an eco-friendly approach to brewing

When the staff at Five Barrel Brewing set up a box asking for drinkers to bring in those plastic four-pack beer holders, they didn't expect the deluge.
Co-owner Phil O'Shea said they'd been inundated with thousands of the plastic clips since the program started.
The move was part of a wider push to reduce the brewery's carbon footprint, which has led to the creation of a more eco-friendly beer - the Organic Hazy.
Part of the deal will see the four-packs of Organic Hazy held together with those recycled plastic clips.
"The customers, they love just bringing bundles of these clips back," Mr O'Shea said.
"They're all shapes and sizes and different colours and we thought rather than be too pedantic about the colour that gets used in this kind of beer, we'll just use whatever is given to us - pink, purple, orange, white, black, brown, whatever. We will clean it and we'll reuse it for this beer."
Using the recycled clips is not the only greener approach to the new beer; it's also a focus of the malt and hops that will go into it.
"One of the things we can do as a brewery is try and source better ingredients," Mr O'Shea said.
"Being an agricultural product we can definitely try and do better to source our products as local as we can manage and then obviously support the farmers that use regenerative farming practices.
"Regenerative is one step further than organic. They [the farmers] put a particular emphasis on soil quality. It isn't just about avoiding chemicals and things like that, they do a lot of work to keep the soil in as good a condition as possible."
In fact, it was a visit to one of the farms that inspired the new Five Barrels beer.
"It's pretty amazing when you get out there and chat to them and you see it," he said.
"It was essentially the inspiration of the beer. It came about because of a trip to Griffith to see where the grain that we're using was grown. We just walked away inspired by the work that they were doing to minimise their resource consumption."
Mr O'Shea said it wasn't feasible to brew all the Five Barrel beers this way; there just wasn't enough barley grown through regenerative farming to make that possible.
"Our goal with this beer was to try and learn how to be a bit more sustainable," he said.
"To learn a bit more about the ingredients that we use and figure out a commercially viable way of introducing something like that into the brewery and see how we can expand on it if it's successful."
The Organic Hazy beer will be launched at Five Barrel Brewing taproom party on February 23.
