Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The toughest opening month in the comp not going to deter Wollongong Wolves

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
February 15 2024 - 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Wolves will begin their season away to Marconi. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong Wolves will begin their season away to Marconi. Picture by Adam McLean

With perhaps the toughest start to the season out of anyone else, David Carney's Wollongong Wolves side want to start off like a house on fire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.