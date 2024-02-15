How the Women's World Cup has spiked junior numbers in the Illawarra

Like countless young girls across Australia, Sienna Watt dreams of becoming the next Sam Kerr.
The University of Wollongong Football Club junior was already football obsessed, but that love went to another level after the Matildas - and their captain's - incredible performances at last year's FIFA Women's World Cup.
Sienna and her family went to the Fraternity Club to watch every Aussie game and cheer on their heroes.
It was a big reason why the 15-year-old has registered early for the 2024 Football South Coast junior competition - and she's certainly not alone in this trend.
The positive impact of the Matildas on Australian sport is still being felt in the Illawarra, with registration numbers for the local junior league up by 20 per cent compared to 12 months ago.
The biggest increase so far has occurred in the girls 13 years plus age bracket, which is up by 36 per cent. More than 10,000 FSC juniors are expected to play this year.
Sienna's mum Tina Watt said her daughter couldn't wait for the 2024 season to begin.
"I've got two children playing, my daughter plays for UOW and my son Michael (13) plays for Balgownie," Watt told the Mercury.
"My daughter is just mad about soccer, she's been playing for three years. But watching the Matildas really gave her that encouragement and aspiration to get out there and do really well, so Sienna is really excited to get started again this year.
"Sam Kerr is her idol, it's every little girl's dream to be like her."
Junior registrations will remain open for another six weeks, with the 2024 season set to begin in April.
It remains to be determined whether FSC will need to introduce more competitions to accommodate the increase in players.
"Our message is that it's still not too late to register. We've got so many clubs around the place and there has been an increase in kids wanting to play football," FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said.
"I think it's (participation increase) is mainly due to the Matildas, it's generated so much interest in the game for boys and girls. And the Socceroos too, with what they've done at the Asian Cup, so those national teams are performing really well at the moment and that's reflected in grassroots football.
"We'll have to wait and see what the team nominations are for each age group, and then we can work out how many divisions there will be, and how many teams in each division."
