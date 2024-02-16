Animal lovers fear the worst as Unanderra pound deadline looms

Animal welfare groups are concerned the imminent end of the Wollongong and Shellharbour councils' contract with the RSPCA will place extra pressure on them.
Anne McNaughton, an admin of Facebook group Lost and Found Pets Illawarra Inc, says they still have no idea where they will take strays when the contract ends in March.
"The council have an obligation to provide pound services," Ms McNaughton said.
"Without us and the shelter, the dogs would be out on the street. I would hate to see a dog run over on the road because we had no where it could go."
The RSPCA shelter in Unanderra does take in strays. However that will change when its contract ends in March.
The RSPCA wants to "accommodate the animals who have come into our care through our inspectorate or community programs." To ease pressure on its facilities, that means no longer dealing with strays.
Previously, the RSPCA told the Illawarra Mercury the shelter would "focus on achieving our core mission, which is enforcing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act".
Wollongong and Shellharbour council use the Unanderra facility extensively.
In the 12 months from July 2022 to June 2023, collectively, the councils housed 849 dogs and 792 cats t Unanderra.
The councils issued a joint statement on Thursday, February 15, saying they are "currently in negotiations with providers" to continue the service.
Negotiations with providers have been ongoing since August 2022, and the March deadline is fast approaching.
Without any clear direction about a pound or an after-hours drop-off kennel, Ms McNaughton is concerned er group will have to pick up the pieces.
If a resolution is not reached, the fate of animals found on the street is unclear as neighbouring council pounds are not obliged to house the strays.
Lost and Found Pets features about 10 lost dogs daily, although most are returned home before alternative accommodation is needed.
One group member, a former police officer, believes the councils' need to find a resolution: "Where are all the animals supposed to go? As taxpayers, this is a service needed for not only animals, but the community as a whole."
Another feared an increase in the stray cat population and in turn damage to local wildlife if there was no pound.
