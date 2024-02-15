Hundreds kept of out Wollongong ED thanks to new aged care flying squad

Almost 800 elderly Illawarra residents have been able to avoid a trip to the emergency department in the past eight months, thanks to the region's new Aged Care Outreach Service.
The service, which began in July 2023 at 10 aged care homes, involves a flying squad of doctors, nurses and specialists on hand to go to aged care facilities around the region.
All 25 residential aged care facilities are now able to use it and the team has treated 981 patients in total, according to figures from the health department.
Health Minister Ryan Park said about 80 per cent (roughly 785 people) were able to be managed in their home without needing to visit an ED or hospital care.
"This service, run by Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, is making an extraordinary difference in supporting aged care facilities to assess, treat and manage residents who are unwell," he said.
"In the first month, 117 residents were engaged by the service, with 93 per cent safely treated in their home without the need to go to hospital.
"This is an exceptional example of how a relatively simple concept can have major benefits.
"Keeping people out of hospital when they don't need to be there is not only important for the patient and their family, but also contributes to reducing wait times for emergency care services."
Mr Park said the flying squad, which is based on a long-running Sydney model of care, was designed to help address the "particularly acute" problem with the number of elderly people stuck in hospital in the region.
Figures from the federal health department last year showed the Illawarra was short of 600 residential aged care places, as of June 30.
And for the past couple of years, the region has ranked among the worst in the nation for the number of elderly people who remain in hospital beds longer than necessary, as they're unable to be moved into permanent care places.
With local federal MP Alison Byrnes, Mr Park has been trying to shift these numbers so that the clogged hopsital beds down have a flow on effect at the overburdened Wollongong ED, which has posted record waiting times in recent years.
Aged Care Outreach Service Nursing Unit Manager Tara Grant said her team mainly treated conditions like sepsis, respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, cellulitis, acute pain, confusion, behaviour disorders and fall management.
"We've had about 1100 residents we've seen, and we've managed to keep about 85 per cent out of hospital which makes a huge difference not only for the ED but also for the residents," she said.
"Recently we had a patient who sustained a tear, an injury to their arm, and we were referred to see them. We could stitch them up, start them on antibiotics and then discharge them a couple of days later.
"If they had to go to the ED, it would have been a huge disruption in their care and in their daily routine."
She said this disruption could be distressing for many older people, with the frantic, loud environment of the ED creating problems of its own.
"Falls and delirium can be some of the outcomes when our older residents have to spend time in hopsital, so we really want to reduce that," she said.
Ms Grant said ACOS was hoping to expand to the southern part of the IIlawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, south of Gerringong, later this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.