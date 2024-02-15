Call for safety after two alleged sex crimes on Illawarra trains in three days

A Wollongong artist has been left outraged and disturbed following two separate incidents on Illawarra trains in which men allegedly exposed their genitals and intimidated passengers.
The alleged incidents prompted Cassandra Kavanagh to call for stronger safety measures to protect travellers - especially young women - on Tangara trains, which aren't fitted with CCTV cameras.
Ms Kavanagh boarded a train at Wollongong, destined for Thirroul, about 11am on Monday, February 12.
As she took her seat, Ms Kavanagh says she felt a "surge of concern" after catching the eye of a young woman who appeared "vulnerable" in the carriage next to her.
"She approached me and said in a soft voice, 'Can I sit next to you? This man exposed his penis'," Ms Kavanagh said.
Soon after, the 38-year-old man then allegedly exposed himself to the woman and Ms Kavanagh.
"He looked at me and grinned and took his penis out and started playing with it," Ms Kavanagh alleges, adding the man also allegedly made disturbing threats, causing the other woman to freeze.
"I was so shocked because I thought my presence would put him off, but it didn't at all.
Ms Kavanagh says she confronted the man and told him to "put it away" before she scrambled for help from other passengers and train staff.
After the man allegedly alighted at Fairy Meadow station, Ms Kavanagh rushed to inform guards on the platform, also reporting the incident to police.
The man was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation from Transport Command officers.
He faced Wollongong Local Court that day and pleaded not guilty to six charges, including two counts of carrying out a sexual act with another person without consent and wilful and obscene exposure.
He will remain behind bars after being refused bail, with the matter to return to court in March.
Ms Kavanagh has caught the train since, but has been left feeling anxious, particularly about travelling at night.
"All women have fear when walking across the street at night, but before Monday I thought, 'At least I'm safe on the train'," she said.
"And then it was brought home to me that I'm not. I feel angrier than ever."
Ms Kavanagh is particularly concerned about younger women and girls who may not be inclined to speak up if they are targeted by predators on trains.
Ideally, she wants to see CCTV cameras on Tangara trains as a measure of protection.
"You can't get rid of all the wrong, unwell people out there but you can put measures in place to protect others," Ms Kavanagh said. "Forget quiet carriages, we need safe carriages."
It was the second alleged incident in three days in which a man allegedly exposed himself in front of train passengers, after Joe Reginald Carriage was arrested on Wednesday, February 14.
The 44-year-old was travelling northerly towards Kiama when a woman allegedly saw him with his hands down his shorts, stroking his genitals.
The woman called police for assistance, with the train driver overhearing her conversation, prompting him to bring the train to a stop and inform staff of the alleged incident.
The train driver then allegedly saw Carriage push a compliance officer in the chest. The driver approached to assist, with Carriage allegedly reacting by threatening him.
"I'll smash you and I'll find where you live," Carriage is alleged to have said, before allegedly spitting on the driver.
Police arrived shortly after and arrested Carriage, who denied the allegations.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday morning, charged with two counts of common assault and carrying out a sexual act with another without consent.
"It's a fairly strong prosecution case and it's a very serious offence," Magistrate Gabriel Fleming told Carriage, before refusing his application for release.
"If convicted on these facts, you will be sentenced to a period of imprisonment."
A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed the ageing Tangara trains, which have been carrying passengers since the 1980s, are not fitted with CCTV cameras.
However, they do have emergency help points on trains for passengers which provide audio-only communication to the guard. There is also at least one at each station.
The spokesperson encouraged passengers to inform staff and police immediately if they feel unsafe or witness criminal behaviour.
"The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority on the rail network," the spokesperson said.
"Police and transport officers regularly patrol train services and stations."
