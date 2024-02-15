Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Call for safety after two alleged sex crimes on Illawarra trains in three days

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 15 2024 - 5:58pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Kavanagh at Wollongong Railyway Station on February 15, three days after she and another person were allegedly targeted by a man. Picture by Adam McLean
Cassandra Kavanagh at Wollongong Railyway Station on February 15, three days after she and another person were allegedly targeted by a man. Picture by Adam McLean

A Wollongong artist has been left outraged and disturbed following two separate incidents on Illawarra trains in which men allegedly exposed their genitals and intimidated passengers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.