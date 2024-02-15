Wollongong apartment building evacuated after 14th floor fire

A woman has been taken to hospital after inhaling smoke when fire caused dozens of residents to be evacuated from the Signature Building on Thursday.
Paramedics were at the scene and a 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Duty Commander Andrew Barber from Wollongong Fire and Rescue NSW said the fire was caused by a candle flame which spread to a TV.
"All the smoke was contained to the unit," Duty Commander Barber said.
"Crews got there nice and quick and extinguished the fire
"There was a bit of smoke that had penetrated into hallway which we pushed back out through the unit."
He went on to say due to extensive smoke damage and some heat damage, the unit was uninhabitable.
The alarm went off about 11.30am Thursday, February 15, and the crews based in nearby Denison Street responded quickly.
Resident Paul Murphy, the building's deputy fire warden, who lives on the 14th floor and said he noticed the smoke the moment he stepped out of his door.
"There was a lot of black smoke coming out of the room," Mr Murphy said.
Mr Murphy said the building was less populated as it was a work day and was the first live fire he had experienced in the two years at the Regent Street building.
The fire has been contained with residents returning to the building about 50 minutes after the alarm went off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.