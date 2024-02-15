Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong apartment building evacuated after 14th floor fire

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated February 15 2024 - 1:45pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Signature Building was evacuated after a fire in one of the apartments. Main picture by Adam McLean, insets supplied.
The Signature Building was evacuated after a fire in one of the apartments. Main picture by Adam McLean, insets supplied.

A woman has been taken to hospital after inhaling smoke when fire caused dozens of residents to be evacuated from the Signature Building on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.