Man charged with starting Unanderra house fire 'with intent to endanger life'

Police have charged a man with deliberately starting a house fire while four people were inside the Unanderra home, almost two years after the incident.
Detectives from Lake Illawarra Police Station attended a Silverwater correctional facility about 11am on Thursday, February 15 and charged a 34-year-old man with damaging property by fire or explosive with intent to injure, and destroying or damaging property with intent to endanger life.
The charges relate to a blaze that left a home in Unanderra with extensive roof damage in the early hours of Wednesday, March 2 2022.
Just before 2am that day, emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Hurt Parade.
Four people were inside the home but were able to get themselves out of the burning building safely.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters extinguished the fire.
The man was refused bail to face Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, February 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.