Mangerton man awaits sentence after raping sleeping woman

A Mangerton man has admitted to raping a woman after she awoke to him with his finger inside of her.
Scott McAllister, 33, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
Tendered court documents state McAllister was invited to the woman's home in early 2023, where the pair watched Netflix in her loungeroom, before the woman announced she was going to have a nap.
She went to her bedroom and fell asleep under a blanket. The woman later awoke to McAllister lying next to her, with his finger inside her vagina. When she realised what was happening, she told McAllister to stop and leave immediately.
He stopped and the woman got up and walked back into the loungeroom. McAllister asked the woman if she hated him, to which she told him to get out of her house.
The woman called her mother and disclosed the incident, later providing a statement to Lake Illawarra detectives.
McAllister was arrested at his Mangerton home and was cooperative with police, providing a sample of his DNA with consent.
The sample was consistent with the DNA identified on a vaginal swab taken from the victim at Wollongong Hospital.
McAllister will remain on bail ahead of his next court date in March, where a date will be set for his sentencing.
An apprehended violence order was put in place to protect the victim.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.