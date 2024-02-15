Wollongong Devils ready to make their mark at 2024 State Cup tournament

Ten Wollongong Devils team will converge on Wagga Wagga this weekend for the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Southern Conference.
The Devils will field a representative side in every division - from U10s to U18s boys and girls - something that the club hasn't achieved in a couple of years.
"It's been an aim of the association to boost our junior numbers at a park comp level," Wollongong Touch vice-president Tim Robinson said.
"From that, we've been able to select a maximum 10 sides for this year's Junior State Cup."
The Devils were successful in the U10s title in 2023, with six other teams making the quarter or semi-finals.
"The competition is fierce and there are some super strong clubs, with the likes of Cronulla, Parramatta, Penrith and Hills leading the charge just to name a few," Robinson said.
"Our teams have performed great at the lead up gala days and have trained well. I'm sure all teams will do great, but most of all have fun."
Eleven referees will also feature for the Devils at the three-day championship, which begins on Friday, February 16 at Jubilee Oval, Wagga Wagga.
