Preparations in full swing for this year's Illawarra Premier League season

Football trials are in full swing here in the Illawarra and this year's Premier League is just around the corner.
Only two weeks remain until the 2024 men's premiership kicks off, with Cringila to host Port Kembla in the IPL season opener at Crehan Park on March 1.
As the countdown continues until round one, all 12 sides have been competing in trials for several weeks and this year's squads have almost been finalised - including at Wollongong Olympic.
The 2023 Bampton Cup winners are hungry to improve on their third place finish in last year's championship race. Matt Bailey's men then bowed out of the finals in straight sets.
It's left Olympic as hungry as ever to taste success in 2024, including IPL veteran Rick Goodchild, who is gearing up for his third season in the sky blue jumper.
"The preparation is going well. We've been back into it for three weeks now, we've had three trial games, so we're building up for round one. We're really keen to get going," Goodchild told the Mercury.
"In my first year here, we obviously won the grand final, but last year we didn't achieve what we wanted to achieve. But this year we've recruited really well and we're looking forward to being as successful as possible.
"We've brought in some quality that was needed to add a little bit of depth, which we probably struggled with last year. But the core guys have been there for three years now.
"We'll look to rectify for a year where we underachieved to our standards."
However, the excitement ahead of this year's Premier League isn't just limited to the players.
Paul Michlmayr will make his long-awaited return to the league as a head coach with Helensburgh. He was unveiled as the Thistles' new mentor last October following the departure of Andy Paine.
It is his first head coach role since parting ways with the Lions in 2021.
"This season has snuck up on us. We're obviously well prepared with trials games but now that we're two weeks away, we're really looking forward to the season now," Michlmayr said.
"I'm loving it (being head coach). I've got a great squad and I've got a great club that I'm working with. The players are really buying into what we're trying to do, so there's a good feeling about it right now.
"I've taken the opportunity with both hands and I'm really enjoying it."
