Appeal after early morning tyre slasher strikes in Bellambi Lane

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward after a number of cars had their tyres slashed in Bellambi on Thursday morning.
Just after 1.50am on Thursday, February 15, police were called to Pioneer Road Bellambi, after reports of malicious damage.
Once on scene, police officers found a white Hyundai van with its tyres slashed.
The owner of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man had noticed the damage when he returned to the car.
Reports are that up to 10 cars had their tyres slashed near the intersection of Bellambi Lane and Pioneer Road.
Police are now investigating and are canvassing for CCTV footage.
Anyone with information, dash cam footage or CCTV should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
