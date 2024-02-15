Pictured: the people who powered the Illawarra Hawks into the play-offs

Just when you thought you understood the definition of L-O-U-D, the Hawks kicked into overdrive in the third term.
The WIN Entertainment Centre has hosted some loud gigs over the years but Thursday's final home game of the regular NBL season was different.
It was a school night, the crowd was as pumped as any moshpit and the Hawks were on a roll.
For a moment in that third quarter the main man was the much-loved, perennial all-round team guy Will Hickey.
The man better known as Davo took centre stage, stuffed six spectacular points in quick succession into the Hawks' pockets - and, in doing so, whipped the crowd into a frenzy.
Thanks to some timely encouragement from the courtside announcer, some banging tunes and an opposition that couldn't go the distance, the WEC's roof rocked.
It was another Justin Tatum-inspired triumph and to hear from the man himself after the buzzer was an added extra in a season that has over-delivered after an average start.
