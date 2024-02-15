Day-night fixture to celebrate Uni's 40th anniversary win over Port Kembla

A special day-night fixture between University and Port Kembla will be held at Uni Oval on Saturday.
The first-grade game will celebrate Uni's grand final win over Port Kembla 40 years ago.
The majority of the University cricket side which won the 1983/84 first-grade premiership are slated to attend, as are several Port Kembla players and surviving umpire Morgan Prosser.
A key reason for the celebration is to honour Peter Ferguson, a former New South Wales and West Australian state squad left-arm leg spinner, who has experienced poor health in recent years and who captained the successful University team in the 1983/1984 season.
Ferguson played a key role in Uni's semi-final win over Keira, as the captain had done all year with his bowling and leadership.
The Students only had to draw the two-day final against the Blacks to be crowned champions, but they ended up winning and winning well.
As the scorecard below shows, University batted well into the second day of the final largely due to a chance-less 141 by John Blackmore, who batted right through the first day.
Ivor Ewin and Morgan Prosser were the umpires who officiated in the 1983/1984 final.
Ewin is to be inducted into CI's Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5, along with Colin Pinch. Barry Bates, Mike Hendricks and Trent Johnston while Prosser is currently president of CI's Umpires Association and a very active member of Cricket Illawarra's Management Committee.
Coincidently, at the time the final was being played, the City of Wollongong was celebrating its 150th year.
Over the weekend of March 31-April 1, each player from both teams was presented with a certificate by the Council mayor of the time, the late Frank Arkell.
The 1983/84 triumph was Uni's second Cricket Illawarra first-grade premiership. The club founded in 1961 won its first of seven titles to date in the 1973/74 season, with its last coming in 2020-21.
Port Kembla, founded in 1912, have won 19 premierships, the most of any Illawarra club.
The Blacks first premiership win came in 1915-16, with their last coming in the 2002-03 season.
Port Kembla are well off the pace this season and look unlikely to win title number 20 in the 2023-24 season.
The high-flying Uni though are well-placed to challenge for another premiership, heading into their round 15 stoush against Port Kembla in second-place.
There are also a number of other crucial fixtures to be played on Saturday, especially the Wollongong v Dapto game at Reed Park and the Northern Districts v Wests Illawarra clash at Hollymount Park.
A loss for Dapto will all but end their hopes of making the finals, while a win for Wollongong will solidify their spot in the top four and keep alive their dreams of ending a 50 plus year wait for a first-grade premiership.
Defending champions the Butchers can also secure their finals' berth and end Wests Illawarra's in the process should they win on Saturday.
In other games, Corrimal hosts IPCC at Ziems Park and Balgownie battle ladder leaders Keira at Judy Masters Oval.
