Coniston continue to bolster squad for 2024 Illawarra Premier League

Coniston's hopes of claiming more silverware this year have been given a huge boost, with the JJ Kelly Park club adding experienced NPL NSW midfielder James Stojcevski to their roster.
Last year's Illawarra Premier League grand final winners on Friday revealed that they had signed the former Wollongong Wolves captain for the 2024 season.
Stojacevski's highlights during his time at the NPL club included helping them win the 2019 league championship.
The 28-year-old has had his injury issues in recent years. However, Coniston head coach Franc Pierro said that he would be a huge addition for this year's Premier League squad.
"James did his junior years over in Germany at a high level. He then came back and played in Luke Wilkshire's team that won everything," Pierro told the Mercury.
"It's a good signing, it gives confidence in the club to get a guy like that."
The announcement continues a big week of recruitment for 'Cono', who have lured forward Adam Voloder back to the club after he spent a season with the South Coast Flame, while gloveman Blake Horton also returned to JJ Kelly Park after stints with the White Eagles and Bellambi.
Coniston have also retained a huge chunk of their 2023 squad, with the likes of Jake Morlando, Daniel Loe and Daniel Stern inking new deals.
The Mercury understands that the club will unveil more signings in the coming days, including at least one visa player.
Cono's losses have also been well reported, with the likes of Lukas Stergiou (Wollongong Olympic), Sammy Matthews and Jason Zufic (both Wollongong United), and Matt Floro (Shellharbour) moving on.
"We've managed to keep a core group of players from last year's championship-winning team and managed to attract some former players back to the club. I'm also pleased with the recruitment of some new signings this off-season," Pierro said.
"We have a side who will battle for each other, display great culture and will focus on results, and I'm happy with it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.