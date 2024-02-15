Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coniston continue to bolster squad for 2024 Illawarra Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 16 2024 - 10:52am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wollongong Wolves midfielder James Stojcevski has joined Premier League club Coniston for the 2024 season. Picture by Anna Warr
Former Wollongong Wolves midfielder James Stojcevski has joined Premier League club Coniston for the 2024 season. Picture by Anna Warr

Coniston's hopes of claiming more silverware this year have been given a huge boost, with the JJ Kelly Park club adding experienced NPL NSW midfielder James Stojcevski to their roster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.