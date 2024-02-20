Memorial for a mate: This year's Dragon Boat Challenge is more than a race

The 2024 Shellharbour City Festival of Sport will kick off on with their annual Dragon Boat Challenge.
For Craig Grimes and the Gullinyjas team who have been competing since 2004, the event on Saturday, March 2, will hold more personal weight
This year they say they're winning it all, and doing it for their departed teammate Fletcher Moylan.
Fletcher was a founding member of the team and would help on the barbie at team meetings.
Craig Grimes says this year the team will be competing for him.
"We are going to have a row for him," Mr Grimes said the team whose name means" good things happen" in the Dharawal language.
The Dragon Boat Challenge will be held at Skiway Park and will see teams race over 200m on Lake Illawarra.
The team has painted the oars they will be using in indigenous art in tribute to Fletcher, an artist who used to sell his work at Stockland Shellharbour, with one oar in red and white commemorating his love of the Dragons.
The team will also be wearing red and white shirts on the day.
Craig says he got back into painting in memory of Fletcher inspiring the artwork on the oars.
"They'll look even better when they fly along the water.
"We are going to win this year."
The Festival of Sport will continue on Sunday 3rd March with the new event the Fun Fit Frolic from 9am to 2pm at Reddall Reserve and will feature multiple sports including pickleball, basketball and tennis.
The event on Sunday will also include a family bike ride experience with mascot Smegooo and the opportunity to buy a duck to take part in the Duck Derby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.