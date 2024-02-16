There is no expiry or age limit on love

Valentine's Day has come and gone for another year. Granted, it's not a day everyone likes to celebrate for numerous reasons, not least because of how over commercialised it is. Valentine's Day is the number one holiday of the year for florists and second to Christmas for chocolatiers, jewellers, restauranteurs and card manufacturers.
Has it always been this way? I checked, and it is highly likely to be the case, given that commercially printed Valentine cards have been gifted to loved ones as far back as the late 1700s.
This Valentine's Day, the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan forecast that 3.4 million Australians would spend $465 million on gifts for loved ones and themselves. The bulk of spending was expected to be done by 18-34 year olds, followed by 35-49 year olds, who were expected to spend a combined $355 million.
It's unsurprising that most people's image of Valentine's Day is superficial, usually involving young, "loved-up" couples exchanging gifts.
Setting aside the annual hullaballoo of roses, chocolates and stuffed teddy bears, there is great value in genuinely acknowledging and celebrating the love in our lives in all its forms, no matter our age.
Undoubtedly, positive relationships enhance our lives, create a sense of security and buoy our emotional and physical health by keeping loneliness and isolation at bay.
Love, romance and intimacy are not bound by the constraints of youth. The common assumption that older people are somehow "past the point" of enjoying romantic moments or discovering new love is false and ageist.
Happy relationships and the social and emotional support they provide can act as a helpful buffer against the challenges inherent in the ageing process. These can include changes to health, cognitive functioning or bereavement.
As the CEO of a retirement and aged care organisation, I have been fortunate to witness and hear many love stories among our residents and customers.
We have borne witness to couples celebrating their 50th, 60th and 70th wedding anniversaries, people discovering new love at 75 years old and the blossoming of beautiful friendships.
Some years ago, we were privileged to help care for a couple who met and fell in love while living at William Beach Gardens at IRT Kanahooka. They celebrated their honeymoon with a surprise chauffeured limousine trip to Symbio Wildlife Park on Valentine's Day.
Our relationships and connections throughout our lives are vital to our overall health and well-being. Research by Relationships Australia found satisfying relationships lead to greater subjective well-being and satisfaction with life more generally.
Of those surveyed, 60 per cent say their partner is the most important, meaningful relationship in their life.
In an Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health, researchers found relationship satisfaction is linked to a lower risk of women developing multiple chronic diseases in older age. The study concluded that social connections should be considered a public health priority in chronic disease prevention and intervention.
As we get older, relationships are bound to be challenged by change.
People age differently from each other and will have different needs.
Interests evolve, and the loss of a romantic partner through separation, divorce or death can increase the risk of loneliness in old age.
Love is not limited to romance but comes in many forms.
It is important to cherish all types of love, whether it's the love of family we were born into, love we have chosen for ourselves, or friendships we have made over time.
These relationships can offer us companionship, shared experiences, security, and unconditional love.
For many people, to live a long life means not only losing our partners but also our friends to death, residential aged care or an incapacity to stay in the relationship.
This is why it is so important to foster our relationships and nurture new ones while we can. Making a conscious effort to acknowledge and savour the positive moments we share with loved ones is an active choice that enhances the richness of our lives.
So maybe celebrating a day like Valentine's Day doesn't have to be so superficial after all. Perhaps we can seize it as another opportunity to show the people we love how much they mean to us.
