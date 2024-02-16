Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

There is no expiry or age limit on love

By Patrick Reid
February 17 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Shutterstock
Picture: Shutterstock

Valentine's Day has come and gone for another year. Granted, it's not a day everyone likes to celebrate for numerous reasons, not least because of how over commercialised it is. Valentine's Day is the number one holiday of the year for florists and second to Christmas for chocolatiers, jewellers, restauranteurs and card manufacturers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.