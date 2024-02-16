Bellambi father admits to assaulting, choking woman

A Bellmabi father-of-two has admitted to grabbing a woman by the throat in a fit of rage, leaving her fearful the violence would escalate in the future.
Brent Russell Wilton, 34, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to intentionally choking a person without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Magistrate Les Mabbutt asked Wilton if he wanted to seek legal advice before entering pleas to the charges due to their seriousness.
"I know they're serious ... anger got the better of me," Wilton said candidly, before maintaining he wanted to plead guilty.
Tendered court documents state Wilton was invited to the woman's home last week on the condition that he act "civil", however, upon arrival he appeared "red in the face and sweating".
He approached the victim, who was sitting on her veranda, before he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall, holding her there for a couple of seconds.
The victim attempted to push Wilton away, before he entered her house, with the victim calling for him to get out. He attacked the victim again while she was attempting to call a friend for help.
Wilton grabbed the woman's left arm and placed his left elbow across her face, before pushing her onto the floor of the veranda.
He put his entire body weight on the victim and held her there for about a minute, causing bruising to her left arm and tenderness to her face.
Wilton left shortly after and the woman provided a statement to police the next day, telling them she feared he would "continue to attack her" and that the "violence would escalate".
He was later arrested at his address.
The magistrate told Wilton an assessment report would be ordered ahead of his sentencing, noting there were already "serious matters of violence" on his record.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.
