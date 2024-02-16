Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos
What's on

Coalcliff Surf Life Saving Club to celebrate 100-year anniversary in style

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 16 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coalcliff Surf Life Saving Club men's team after taking part in a march past event at Stanwell Park in 1934. Picture - Coalcliff SLSC
The Coalcliff Surf Life Saving Club men's team after taking part in a march past event at Stanwell Park in 1934. Picture - Coalcliff SLSC

It might be one of the Illawarra's smaller surf lifesaving clubs, but Coalcliff SLSC has proven mighty resilient over the past century.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.