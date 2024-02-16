Coalcliff Surf Life Saving Club to celebrate 100-year anniversary in style

It might be one of the Illawarra's smaller surf lifesaving clubs, but Coalcliff SLSC has proven mighty resilient over the past century.
Since Coalcliff Surf Life Saving Club's inception in the early 1920s, the club has undergone plenty of tough times, namely having their clubhouse and historical records both damaged by wild weather.
In 1922, Coalcliff residents decided to either form a swimming club or surf club.
The latter option was chosen when the town's surf lifesaving club was formed - and officially recognised by Surf Life Saving NSW - the following year.
It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Coalcliff over the past 100 years. Disaster struck in 1974 when the surf club - and all historic records - were destroyed by a wild storm.
Tragedy struck again in early 2020 when all records - which had been stored at the club secretary's home - were lost due to fire.
However, the town's surf lifesavers have continued to solder on despite those setbacks, with a common goal of keeping the community safe on Coalcliff Beach.
More than 120 past and current members will join together to recall old memories and share long tales when Coalcliff SLSC holds its centenary dinner on Saturday, February 17 at Panorama House.
Highlights will include the induction of four new life members on the night. This group will be written into the club's history books alongside the likes of Dave Winner and Ross Taylor.
"All of the guests are organised to come along. We'll have old members coming back from years past and people catching up that haven't been there for a long time," Coalcliff club captain Rob Deacon said.
"I've been there for 20 years, but it's a small club that really punches above its weight and does a great job keeping everyone safe on the beach. But it's always been a community hub, it's been a centre of social activity, must and get-togethers going back for decades.
"They used to put sand on the floor of the old surf club and have a stomp parties in the '50s and '60s. There were also cabins there until the late 1960s, which was a big community. People would come down from Sydney for the weekends.
