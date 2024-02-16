Volkanovski out to humble cocky 'Conor McGregor wannabe' Ilia Topuria

At this stage of Alex Volkanovski's storied career, every fight is a 'legacy fight'.
It's a term common in combat sports parlance, though often misunderstood. However you view it, Volkanovski has had his fair share of bouts defined that way.
His third bout with Max Holloway, a dismantling of his great rival that may prove his finest performance whatever he subsequently does, fits the bill.
His razor-close decision loss to Islam Makhachev in February last year was also dubbed legacy-defining. He was ultimately a questionable decision away from all-time GOAT status.
His subsequent crushing defeat to Makhachev, a fight he took on 12 days notice, is a lesson in how fickle the sport's observers can be.
That loss alone has brought his latest challenger at featherweight Ilia Topuria into a supposedly 50-50 shot at Volkanovski's featherweight crown this Sunday.
The Georgian-born Spaniard was at far longer odds when a fight between the two was first mooted. Now, the legacy of Wollongong's fighting pride is seemingly on the line.
Never mind his title reign at 145 pounds has now moved past 1500 days. It illustrates the particularly cruel nature of how fighting athletes are judged.
Roger Federer's legacy could never be wiped by a bad loss in a Wimbledon final, but a fighter's whole body of work can be stricken from the record with a single defeat.
It's a reality in the fight game, particularly at a time fighters are becoming risk-averse and over-enamoured with 'champ-champ' status.
To borrow a phrase from UFC caller John Anik, it's not the cloth from which the former Warilla Gorillas prop is cut.
"Let's be real, you've got people where there's going to be a lot of hype around them, but are these guys really going to be put in those real conversations for many years to come?" Volkanovski says.
"Are they really going to be, when they're sitting there with a couple of title defenses trying to find the easier champions or picking an easier fight than the other guy?
"That's just how it is. It's clever, but I'm chasing absolute greatness. I'm trying to challenge myself and do things that people aren't doing.
"That's why I put myself in these positions, and I don't think many people would against a guy like Islam. I did it twice.
"I didn't just do that move up, I decided to do that on 11 days notice coming off the couch. That's how I challenge myself.
"I love this sport and a challenge like that. I just look at it and think 'If I get this done, it's immortal type stuff'.
"Your name lives on forever. I'm willing to put it all on the line to chase that, and some people just aren't."
It's why he's been so willing to step in the cage with Topuria so soon after his KO loss to Makhachev, a move plenty have questioned.
While double-champ status was something he was chasing, the former concreter's true Olympus is Brazilian legend Jose Aldo's record of seven UFC title defences.
A win over Topuria on Sunday would be his sixth defence of the 145-pound strap. He could draw level, and subsequently go past Aldo with a subsequent two wins.
Despite the current champ-champ frenzy, it's how people typically measure legacies when it's all said and done.
Georges St Pierre and Jon Jones will not be remembered as 'two-division champions' despite both have managed the feat in bucket-list fashion.
Their great respective legacies rest on their reigns as divisional champions that saw off multiple generations of challengers.The likes of Anderson Silva and Demetrius Johnson hold their spot on many MMA Mount Rushmores on the same basis.
It's why an ever-shrinking, but vocal, section of fans and pundits still place Aldo above Volkanovski on the UFC featherweight mountain.
It's that test that Volkanovski faces in taking on an undefeated, hungry challenger that's also eight years his junior.
The gap is something the Aussie has hilariously taken the piss out of in the build-up - first in a viral 'Old Man Volk' video, then donning the same get-up at Friday's pre-fight presser.
Should he "humble" the challenger as planned, Topuria will be just another name on his resume, but he still prepares for each bout as if it's legacy-defining.
"I still treat every fight like it is," Volkanovski said.
"I put in the same amount of effort. There are other fights where little things, the hype, seem to be turned up a bit more, but my [personal] standard is very, very high.
"My mentality is I really do want all these contenders. Bring them on. The tougher the challenge, the better for me, the more exciting, the more it means for my legacy, especially with the amount of defenses I plan on having.
"People are happy to get this opportunity given to them and not work for it and think they're the man for it. This guy thinks he's a superstar already.
"There's a lot of hype for someone in his position, which is good, that's why I'm going to use it. Everything that I do is earned, not given.
"I earned my shot at the title, I earned the hype going into that, I earned everything that I get. If there is hype, it's real. That's how I was on my way to the title, that's how I am as champion as well.
"I welcome all the challengers, I welcome the adversities, I welcome everything that comes with this. It's what makes champions great. I think people will remember that."
It's what he sees as the fundamental difference between himself and the challenger he dubbed a "Conor McGregor wannabe' at Friday's presser.
Topuria even mimicked the the Irish megastar in reaching over and grabbing Volkanovski's belt, the same way McGregor famously did en route to his 13-second KO of Aldo in 2015.
Volkanovski's reaction was far more muted than Aldo's on that occasion, with the challenger seeming more aggravated at the champion's nonchalance.
Who ultimately wins the battle of pre-fight mind games is typically determined in retrospect, but the champion says it would be unwise for Topuria to expect 'Old Man Volk' to turn up on Sunday.
"He's just a part of my story right now," Volkanovski said.
"I don't hate the guy, he is a confident young fella, but he needs a bit of humbling. I'm willing to be the guy to do that for him. His story might begin after this, once I humble him.
"That's where his story starts, his bounce-back, 'this cocky young fella got a bit of an eye-opener' then maybe in future he bounces back and does something big.
"It's going to be the best thing that's ever happened to him, but he's just part of my story right now."
