Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Workers wanted: Oak Flats company on the hunt for 10 new drivers for school run

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated February 19 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Ann Wilkinson and Brett Wilkinson, front with Chris, Lachlan, Maddie Wilkinson, Levi Luttikhuizen and Ann-Marie Wilkinson, back. Picture by Robert Peet
Mary Ann Wilkinson and Brett Wilkinson, front with Chris, Lachlan, Maddie Wilkinson, Levi Luttikhuizen and Ann-Marie Wilkinson, back. Picture by Robert Peet

Empathy, a happy disposition and a driver's licence are all that's needed by this Illawarra business, which is looking to recruit 10 new drivers for the school run.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.