Workers wanted: Oak Flats company on the hunt for 10 new drivers for school run

Empathy, a happy disposition and a driver's licence are all that's needed by this Illawarra business, which is looking to recruit 10 new drivers for the school run.
Dolphin Express, based in Oak Flats is looking for new casual workers to help students with special needs get to and from school safely.
Formed in 1999, Dolphin Express runs 56 services through the Assisted School Travel Program (ASTP) in the Illawarra, helping 250 primary and high school students with get to school.
Mary Ann Wilkinson the founder of Dolphin Express said the roles required empathy to help the students who use the service feel safe.
"Some children are in wheelchairs, some have anxiety, they need to have extra support when travelling the long time it takes to go on public transport," Ms Wilkinson said.
"This is a direct service from home to school so it's quicker than a public, and because they have special needs that need to be catered for this is why the service operates so well.
"When the kids step on our bus they feel safe. The people we are looking for have to have a good disposition, they have to be happy."
The jobs would suit recent retirees who aren't quite ready to give up working says Brett Wilkinson who put the call for workers out on Facebook.
"When we put ads out looking for new drivers I make sure the ad asks for local people... we want to support locals," Mr Wilkinson said.
"It's perfect for people who have retired but still want to work, we run a split shift so you're off the whole day."
When the kids step on our bus they feel safe- Mary Ann Wilkinson, Dolphin Express
Ms Wilkinson started Dolphin Express in 1999 after starting to drive special needs students 14 years earlier.
"I started volunteering at a school and a position came up to drive a child to school, in 1985 in a little Corolla.
"It was very difficult for kids to get to and from school because they couldn't get onto public transport, so the facility was there for them but there was a lack of drivers, so I started driving, and the capacity just grew because the need grew."
Ms Wilkinson says the work is hugely rewarding for those who do it as you get to be a constant presence in a student's life as they go through school.
"A lot of people who drive for us have been driving for us for 15 years, and they love their job. They love their work," Ms Wilkinson said.
"Some of the schools go from Kindergarten to Year 12 and some of our drivers have a child on in Kindergarten and they watch that child go all the way through primary school and all the way through high school and to graduate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.