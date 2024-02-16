Shellharbour out to beat Lake in T20 final for second straight year

Lake Illawarra deserves its moniker as the kings of South Coast cricket, having won the past seven premierships and in prime position late in this season's campaign to win another.
Though the perennial heavyweights have had to take a back seat in the T20 competition, losing last year's decider to Shellharbour City.
As luck would have it the two teams will also contest this year's final to be played on Sunday at Howard Fowles Oval.
Lake skipper Kerrod White said winning trophies was the Lakers favourite pastime but conceded Shellharbour City had had the wood on them in the shorter form of the game in recent seasons.
"Shellharbour have had the wood on us to be fair," he said.
"They'll be tough to beat on Sunday. I'm sure it will be a good game played in good spirits.
"We're carrying some injuries but that's no excuse, this is another opportunity to win silverware and we will try to grab it with both hands.
"They got us last year so it would be good if we could prevail this year."
Earlier this month Shellharbour City captain Ned Taylor told the Mercury his team were looking forward to hopefully winning back-to-back T20 titles.
"This is obviously a good achievement for our club. Delivering sustained success for the club in the T20 competition has been very rewarding," Taylor said.
"The aim obviously is to try and win it again. We know though that Lake will be desperate to not lose another final and will come out hard looking to win."
In good news for Shellharbour City, Jack McDonald and Daniel Smith will play in the final after knocking back the opportunity to represent Greater Illawarra in their Country Bash final at Artie Smith Oval in Bomaderry on Sunday.
Meantime, both Lake Illawarra and Shellharbour will be in action on Saturday, with one-day clashes against Kiama Cavaliers at Howard Fowles Oval and against Berry-Shoalhaven Heads at Tom Willoughby Oval respectively.
In other round 17 matches, The Rail hosts Kookas at Croom e Regional Sporting Complex, Ex Servos play North Nowra Cambewarra at Hayden Drexel Oval and Bay and Basin Dolphins battle Bomaderry Tigers at Sanctuary Point Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.