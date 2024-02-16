How $80m was spent on eating out in Wollongong in December

When people want to enjoy a night out, it seems the Wollongong CBD is the place to go.
Wollongong City Council has released the first of its quarterly Economic Insights Reports, which looks at a range of things including what people have been spending their money on and where they spend it.
Despite the higher cost of living, people are still spending on dining and entertainment.
At just a tick over $80 million spent in December, it was just above the amount people spent at the supermarket.
Of that $80 million spent on having a good time, around one-third of that happened in the Wollongong CBD.
Council general manager Greg Doyle said the figures justified the efforts the council had been making to turn the CBD into a more inviting place, and the work in the suburbs as well.
"I find the information around dining and entertainment particularly interesting as council has invested a significant amount of energy and focus in this space in recent years and capitalised on the challenges that COVID provided to improve outdoor dining opportunities across Wollongong,'' Mr Doyle said.
"We are working to create spaces and places where people want to go, eat and socialise. The data in this report shows us that this is a priority for our community and that means it's also a priority for us.''
One of the more unusual statistics is the "cranes in the sky index", which is used as a measure of construction activity in the Wollongong area (the Shellharbour LGA is included in that data).
In the third quarter of last year there were 13 cranes, a drop of three on the first quarter.
But, according to the economic report, the economic value signified by those cranes for the Wollongong LGA is at its highest level in a decade.
"The value of building approvals in Wollongong was $1 billion in 2022-23, with a split of 74 per cent residential approvals and 26 per cent non-residential approvals," the report stated.
The report also found unemployment in the LGA sitting at a surprisingly low 2.7 per cent; though the youth unemployment rate is at 7 per cent.
"I'm sure I'm not the only one who is surprised to see that the city's unemployment rate is sitting at levels that haven't been seen in Wollongong since the late 1960s and early 1970s - particularly given the broader economic climate at this time,'' Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"We really are moving in the right direction. What I hope to see happen next is the youth unemployment rate to continue to decline.
"It has fallen over recent years down to a low 5.4 per cent in February 2023, but has since increased to 7 per cent in September 2023.''
The report also shows that the days of the steelworks boasting the bulk of the Wollongong workforce are long gone.
The Wollongong CBD is far and away the largest employment precinct, accounting for 28 per cent of all the jobs in the LGA - a total of 24,396.
By comparison, the entire Port Kembla industrial area is responsible for 8.2 per cent of the jobs - just 7058.
Surprisingly, that is more than double the jobs at the University of Wollongong, which sits at 3035, or 3.5 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.