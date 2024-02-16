One dead, three injured after horror crash on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul

One person has died and three people are in a critical condition after a horror crash at the bottom of Bulli pass this afternoon.
One woman and two men have been taken by helicopter to St George, Liverpool and Westmead hospitals.
Update
Witnesses have described the horror crash that unfolded at the bottom of Bulli Pass this afternoon just before 2pm.
Lucas Ellis was walking his dog near the bottom of Bulli Pass when he heard a giant bang, followed by a further series of bangs.
"I thought it was a train shunting," he said.
Other witnesses described a cascading set of collisions.
What had occurred was a removalist truck appeared to have lost its brakes coming down Bulli Pass and instead of going right at the bottom to head into Wollongong veered left into the ramp that exits towards Bulli.
There it clipped a silver BMW four wheel drive with one female driver inside.
The truck then hit the railing, sending at least two of the occupants inside through the front windscreen.
Mr Ellis watched as NSW Fire and Rescue crews removed the woman from the four wheel drive, before the woman was attended to by paramedics.
After hitting the barrier, the removalist truck has had one side of the truck completely sheared off and furniture and other debris has spilled out on the road and surrounds.
One of the occupants of the truck was trapped underneath the vehicle, according to witnesses.
Lawrence Hargrave Drive remains closed as is Bulli Pass northbound. Bulli pass is open southbound. Traffic is moving slowly.
Paramedics are treating three patients at the scene, with two to be transported via helicopter.
Their injuries are unknown at this stage.
Police have established a crime scene that will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The road is expected to be closed for some time.
Nearby high schools are warning parents that school buses will be diverted or delayed with some buses dropping students off at Bulli station to continue their journey via train.
Earlier
At least one person has been trapped in a crash in Thirroul involving multiple vehicles including a truck.
Emergency services were called to Lawrence Hargrave Drive near the intersection with Bulli Pass around 1.45pm this afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW, along with NSW Ambulance and police arrived on scene shortly afterwards.
Fire and Rescue crews have been able to extract one person as of 2.20pm with reports there may be additional people trapped.
Ambulance rescue helicopters have been sent to the site to assist.
Northbound traffic is blocked and may remain at a standstill for some time as the crash site is cleared.
Traffic is backed up to the intersection of Memorial Drive and the Princes Highway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.