Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'How drunk were you?' Tradie admits urinating on Wollongong church wall

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
February 16 2024 - 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braith Lawrence-Foye. Picture from Facebook
Braith Lawrence-Foye. Picture from Facebook

A drunk carpenter who was busted urinating on the wall of a Wollongong church with his mates before later being pepper-sprayed by police has been convicted and fined.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.