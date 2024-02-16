'How drunk were you?' Tradie admits urinating on Wollongong church wall

A drunk carpenter who was busted urinating on the wall of a Wollongong church with his mates before later being pepper-sprayed by police has been convicted and fined.
Braith Lawrence-Foye, who has played for St George Illawarra in the Jersey Flegg Cup, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday to learn his fate for the alcohol-fuelled events of December 22, 2023.
The 21-year-old was out celebrating his last day of work for the year when officers patrolling the CBD saw him and two others urinating against the United Wesley Church wall, within view of the public, about 10pm.
Police approached the visibly drunk trio and asked for their identification, to which they complied with, before they were then moved on. The group questioned the CBD boundary and were advised to go further than the Dicey Riley Hotel.
The trio initially complied, however, police discovered they made a detour to the Illawarra Hotel when they were found lining up outside the venue about 11.20pm.
Police approached and told the men they weren't complying with the move on direction, however, they initially refused to leave their spot in the line.
A further dispute began about the CBD boundary, with Lawrence-Foye reacting to being told to go home by aggressively shaping up to police.
Officers then pepper-sprayed Lawrence-Foye to subdue him, before he started making verbal threats. Police were able to handcuff one hand before they grabbed Lawrence-Foye's leg and took him to the ground.
He rolled onto his front but was eventually overcome by the pepper spray, allowing officers to cuff the other hand and place him into the back of a caged police vehicle.
In court, Lawrence-Foye pleaded guilty to behaving in an offensive manner in a public place, continuing intoxicated behaviour after a move on direction, and hindering a police officer in execution of duty.
"How drunk were you?" Magistrate Claire Girotto asked.
"Fairly," Lawrence-Foye replied.
Defence lawyer Darryl Quirk argued the offending was "out of character" for the tradie, noting he was well-known in the community and plays first grade rugby league.
"He should've just moved on when asked," Mr Quirk said.
"He shouldn't have urinated in the mall either," the magistrate said, describing the conduct as "alcohol-fuelled stupidity".
"All of this is unacceptable behaviour," she said.
Lawrence-Foye was fined $200 and placed on a conditional release order, with a conviction.
