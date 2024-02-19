First projects under $10 billion housing fund could be underway this spring

Construction on projects funded under the first round of the federal government's new $10 billion housing program could begin this spring.
Nathan Dal Bon, chief executive officer of national housing authority Housing Australia, visited Wollongong on Friday for an information session on the Housing Australia Future Fund and the National Housing Accord Facility to local organisations.
The first round of funding under the two programs is due to deliver 40,000 homes over five years.
The timeline will depend on demand, but Mr Dal Bon expects a 10 to 12-week evaluation process after the close of applications, followed by a period of about three months to finalise contracts.
"So I think towards the end of the third quarter, towards the end of September this year, we should basically have construction commencing and in some cases, we would hope to have people moving into homes where we're, say, picking up surplus stock through this process," Mr Dal Bon said.
There is a set of eligibility criteria for projects and organisations, but he detailed other considerations that would come into the selection of successful applicants.
Mr Dal Bon said these included the price point, locations and ensuring geographic spread - "we don't want to have a concentration in one particular area" - and making sure there was a balance of projects catering to cohorts experiencing particular housing issues.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said the organisation was interested in the programs because, on behalf of employers, it wanted to see the workforce accommodated affordably close to work.
"One of the great challenges we're facing since the pandemic, of course, has been shortage in available skilled workers," Mr Zarth said.
"And of course, that's a function of the fact that the Illawarra Shoalhaven suffers one of the most tight housing markets anywhere in the country."
His organisation is now looking towards solutions, last year publishing a report outlining measures to alleviate the crisis.
"This is where Nathan Dal Bon and Housing Australia come in, which is we need to see direct funding of housing, as well as a whole range of other solutions and Housing Australia is on top of a few of those... creating models of financing that obviously suit a range of our members in the community housing space and elsewhere," Mr Zarth said.
Regional Development Australia Illawarra chair Mark McKenzie said the organisation would help others get "the region's share of the pie".
He said it was critical to house people not only for the economic development of the region, but to ensure the wellbeing of the community as a whole.
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said the HAFF was part of a broader housing program to increase supply in "just about every area of the market", including the Help to Buy shared equity scheme, which he hoped would be running within a few months.
Applications for the first round of funding opened in January and close on March 22.
