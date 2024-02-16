Albion Park man jailed for raping teenager he met on Snapchat

A 20-year-old Albion Park man has been sentenced for raping a 14-year-old girl who he met on Snapchat.
Ronan Anderson, now 22, momentarily wiped away tears on Friday as Judge Andrew Haesler handed down his sentence, jailing Anderson for two years and six months.
A non-parole period of one year and three months was imposed. With time already served, Anderson will become eligible for release in December.
He pleaded guilty last September to producing child abuse material and four counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.
Anderson started messaging the teenager after he added her on the app in 2021. He organised to meet and have sex with her, fully aware of her age.
Anderson picked the girl up from her home late one evening before filming himself having unprotected sex with her, later sending the footage to her on Snapchat.
The pair continued messaging until they again met up in late 2021 when Anderson picked the girl up and drove her to his home.
He took her to his room, which was in a shed at the back of the house, and restrained her with a rope.
Anderson again filmed the act and shared what he recorded with the victim on Snapchat.
The crimes were reported to the Illawarra child abuse squad in December 2021 and Anderson was arrested after he attended Lake Illawarra police station.
Judge Haesler noted there was no evidence of an intention of Anderson's behalf to publish the material beyond sharing it with the complainant, however, noted the laws exist for a reason: to protect minors from adults.
He sentenced Anderson on the basis of the age of the victim and that he was aware of what he was doing.
"Obviously he was aware a certain degree of subterfuge was required because he did not knock on her door, meet her parents with flowers and take her out," Judge Haesler said.
"He went to pick her up late at night. He also took her to his own home, making sure his parents didn't know what was going on.
"He obviously wanted to have sexual relationship with the complainant."
Judge Haesler referred to a letter penned by Anderson in which he apologised for "the hurt and pain I've caused others with my stupid behaviour".
