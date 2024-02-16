Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Albion Park man jailed for raping teenager he met on Snapchat

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 16 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ronan Anderson (left) met the teenager on Snapchat. Pictures file, Facebook
Ronan Anderson (left) met the teenager on Snapchat. Pictures file, Facebook

A 20-year-old Albion Park man has been sentenced for raping a 14-year-old girl who he met on Snapchat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.